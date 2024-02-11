Minardi attacks Ferrari for Hamilton commitment

Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari is causing a lot of fuss. Giancarlo Minardi sharply criticises the deal - because Ferrari's problem lies elsewhere.

Ferrari's signing of Lewis Hamilton has caused a stir and attracted a lot of attention. The personnel matter and the possible consequences are being hotly debated, and many Tifosi are hoping that the first drivers' title since 2007 will finally materialise soon.

But not everyone is positive about the appointment. "If we're talking about marketing, then this was certainly a brilliant signing, hats off to Ferrari boss John Elkann," said Giancarlo Minardi to quotidiano.net: "But if we're talking about Formula 1, i.e. the sporting side, then the whole thing changes."

Ferrari and Hamilton would unite "a myth and a legend", Minardi emphasised, "but if we were talking about motorsport, I would have chosen someone other than Hamilton", the 76-year-old stressed.

According to Minardi, Hamilton's advanced age is irrelevant: "Alonso is even older than Lewis and still drives very well. And Hamilton can also keep up," said the former team owner.

The problem at Ferrari is a completely different one. "Was it because of the driver that the Scuderia has lost over the years? No! It's not the fault of those behind the wheel that there have been no more titles recently," said Minardi.

Even the signing of Hamilton does not mean that he "brings a guarantee of success. That wasn't the case with Sebastian Vettel either. In Formula 1, you need a car that has what it takes to win. You don't build a house from the roof up, you start with the foundations."

Formula 1 presentations

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format