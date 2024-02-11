Minardi attacks Ferrari for Hamilton commitment
Ferrari's signing of Lewis Hamilton has caused a stir and attracted a lot of attention. The personnel matter and the possible consequences are being hotly debated, and many Tifosi are hoping that the first drivers' title since 2007 will finally materialise soon.
But not everyone is positive about the appointment. "If we're talking about marketing, then this was certainly a brilliant signing, hats off to Ferrari boss John Elkann," said Giancarlo Minardi to quotidiano.net: "But if we're talking about Formula 1, i.e. the sporting side, then the whole thing changes."
Ferrari and Hamilton would unite "a myth and a legend", Minardi emphasised, "but if we were talking about motorsport, I would have chosen someone other than Hamilton", the 76-year-old stressed.
According to Minardi, Hamilton's advanced age is irrelevant: "Alonso is even older than Lewis and still drives very well. And Hamilton can also keep up," said the former team owner.
The problem at Ferrari is a completely different one. "Was it because of the driver that the Scuderia has lost over the years? No! It's not the fault of those behind the wheel that there have been no more titles recently," said Minardi.
Even the signing of Hamilton does not mean that he "brings a guarantee of success. That wasn't the case with Sebastian Vettel either. In Formula 1, you need a car that has what it takes to win. You don't build a house from the roof up, you start with the foundations."
