Hülkenberg's future: "Everything possible, everything open"

Nico Hülkenberg's contract with Haas expires after the upcoming season. What's next for the German? The 36-year-old has his say.

Nico Hülkenberg has experienced a foretaste of this year's Silly Season at first hand. A few days ago, he had to deny a contract for 2025. A colleague had taken one of the German's jokes a little too seriously.

Hülkenberg made this clear, the journalist apologised - issue settled. But not the topic of the future in general. Because his contract expires after the current season. And not only for him, which will lead to a lot of speculation, but possibly also a change.

"That will happen over time. A lot has already happened, but of course much, much more will happen over the next few months," said Hülkenberg in the Sky interview, also believing in a wild silly season.

Hülkenberg can understand Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari (from 2025). "I think after such a long time, you're simply looking for a new challenge, you need a new impetus, a change of scenery in a way. The last few years have also been relatively difficult for him and Mercedes compared to before," he said.

He himself is looking back on a complicated sporting year with Haas. Results are not unimportant for the future, especially in the first few weeks. "It all depends a bit on how well you can recommend yourself in the first five or six races," he said. Which is why two questions are essential: "How good is the package? What can I do and achieve with it?"

And that is ultimately "to a certain extent out of my hands". That's why he wants to make sure "that I simply get the maximum out of 2024 and present myself as well as possible".

What are his chances in general? "I'm now in the 13th year of my career. I know I'm not in a top team, a top car, but I simply have the task of making the best of it." He wants to "try to take Haas forward and do the best I can for myself and recommend myself for other tasks - or perhaps for a future here".

Because, according to Hülkenberg, "everything is possible, everything is open".

