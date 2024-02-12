Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso: their goals for 2024

Aston Martin unveils the new AMR24 racing car on 12 February. After Fernando Alonso's fantastic 2023 season, expectations are high: the traditional brand wants to secure in 2024 what it narrowly missed out on in Monaco 2023 with Alonso - its first Formula 1 triumph.

Aston Martin was the surprise in the first part of the 2023 GP season: Fernando Alonso bounced from one outstanding result to the next, with the Spaniard boasting eight podium finishes at the end of the year (three times second, five times third). Fourth place at the end of the season was his best finish in the Formula 1 World Championship since 2013!

Aston Martin was in second place in the Constructors' Cup behind Red Bull Racing for a long time, but was then overtaken by Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren.

Long-time Formula 1 technician Tom McCullough is Aston Martin's "Performance Engineer", i.e. the lead engineer when it comes to getting the best out of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll's cars on Grand Prix weekends.



The 48-year-old Briton looks back: "With the exceptions of Singapore and Mexico, we've scored points every time, which looks so easy, but it's not. People quickly forget that we're still growing, but we're still taking on heavyweights like Mercedes and Ferrari."



The season has been dominated by Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, but what is happening behind them is exactly what Formula 1 is aiming for with the wing car generation from 2022: The field is moving closer together.



McCullough says: "We had eight different types of racing car in the top ten at the final practice session of the Formula 1 finale in Abu Dhabi. I think that's phenomenal. It shows once again - if the regulations remain stable, then the power density increases."



"For 2024, I predict that the gaps in the field will be even smaller and it will be even more important to get the maximum out of the car on a given weekend."



Aston Martin took a big step forward from 2022 to 2023 and was the first Red Bull Racing pursuer in the spring. Tom McCullough admits: "It will be very difficult to make such a step again. "Of course, this step was also noticeable for us because we only finished seventh in 2022. If we were to make that kind of progress again, we would be ahead of Red Bull Racing, and it would be presumptuous to expect that."



"No, the next step for us must be to build a car for 2024 that is capable of finishing on the podium on any type of racetrack. We want to have a car that is in the top ten from the first practice session and that we then gradually make faster with fine-tuning. We had to make too many compromises in the 2023 season."



According to Fernando Alonso, the Aston Martin AMR23 was "too slow on the straights. In order to keep up, we had to flatten the wings and that took its toll in the corners. What we have to conserve for 2024: The car was extremely tyre-friendly, which has proven to be the key to a good result in numerous races. Our goal must be to fight for top positions more consistently - and of course to take our first victory."





Formula 1 presentations

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format







