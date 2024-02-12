Fernando Alonso: What he demands from Aston Martin

Even after 378 Formula 1 World Championship appearances and 20 years in the premier class, Fernando Alonso is as hungry for success and fresh as a GP rookie.

Ahead of his second season with Aston Martin, the 32-time GP winner says: "We try to learn from the weaknesses we recognised last year and every year we try to go into the new season better prepared. I believe that we have tackled all the necessary points and I feel better than ever."

Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows believes Red Bull Racing can be beaten. Fernando Alonso continues: "I'm happy when he says that. It puts a smile on my face. I think we have to be optimistic at this stage of the season. We saw last year that Ferrari were really strong and achieved some pole positions in the last part of the year. McLaren also made a big step during the season and were close to Red Bull Racing in some races. So it's doable."

"I guess we first need to finish regularly in the points and be a contender for podiums as often as possible like last year. Once we're in that position, it would be nice to get the first win for Aston Martin, hopefully with me behind the wheel. But we have to take it step by step. It's going to be very tight. This year, four or five teams are within two or three tenths of a second, I'm betting on it."



"I don't stay in Formula 1 just to drive and have fun. I'm not that kind of driver. If I want to keep driving, it's only because I know I can give the team 100 per cent on and off the track."



What did the 2005 and 2006 Formula 1 champion learn about the 2024 car in the race simulator? Fernando continues: "I drove the car virtually in the simulator a few weeks ago, but the most extensive programme will only take place next week after we have put the car on the track."



"So it's still very early to see any differences between last year's and this year's cars. In Bahrain on track we will find out the truth about everything. It should be a good step forward."



"Some of the weaknesses that we recognised last year, some of the inconsistencies that we had last year on the different tracks where we were more or less competitive, we have tried to eliminate. I'm reasonably happy with what is intended with all these changes."



"I am confident that we have understood what did not go well in 2023. If not, I would have slept badly in the last two months! I firmly believe that we will be able to be at the front again."



"We have tried a lot and made a lot of changes to understand the problems and the direction we are taking this year. I think we have made a good step forward this winter."



"But I know it's going to be very tight. So even if we make a reasonable step forward, we know that the other teams will do the same. Improving by a few tenths of a second can make a big difference. It's just a small update to bring to the next race and jump you from Q2 to a podium. It's going to be a very interesting season."



What did Alonso have in mind for his technicians? "As far as the car is concerned, I would like a bit more downforce, especially in high-speed corners. That was a weak point last year. The top speed wasn't the best last year either. We always struggled on the straights and we were always at the bottom of the list in terms of top speed. So we are trying to be a bit more efficient this year, a bit faster on the straights."





Formula 1 presentations

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format





