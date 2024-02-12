Mike Krack (Aston Martin): "The future is Alonso"

Mike Krack wants to lead Aston Martin to its first Grand Prix victory in 2024. At the presentation of the new AMR24 racing car, the 51-year-old Luxembourger explains how he intends to achieve this.

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack has to smile a little: "It seems to me that the winter break in Formula 1 is getting shorter and shorter. We were just at the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi, and now we're already facing the winter tests in Bahrain."

The Luxembourger looks back and ahead: "We had a great season last year, full of positive aspects. But we tried to look at every area, be it the car, be it operations, be it reliability, in order to take a step forward in all areas for 2024."

"We've worked very hard over the past few months and we hope we've done enough to put a strong car on track."

Lewis Hamilton will be in a Ferrari in 2025. This sensation has set the transfer carousel in motion and may have consequences for Fernando Alonso's future at Aston Martin.



Mike Krack says: "The transfer season has started much earlier than we expected. We knew that 2024 would be an exciting year with a lot of speculation. As far as we are concerned, it's simple: we love Fernando and have a very good relationship with him. He is an integral part of this team. We have a relationship based on trust and openness. We would honestly love to work with Fernando in 2025 and beyond."



"We have two great drivers in Fernando and Lance Stroll. To be honest, they are so integrated into the team that we are doing everything we can to keep them. We are very confident that we can achieve what we want - to continue with both drivers in 2025 and beyond."





Formula 1 presentations

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format





