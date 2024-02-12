Dan Fallows (Aston Martin): Annoying Red Bull Racing

Nobody needs to explain to Dan Fallows what makes Red Bull Racing tick: The now 50-year-old Brit worked for the racing team from 2006 to 2021, most recently as chief aerodynamicist. He then moved to Aston Martin as Head of Engineering.

In 2023, Aston Martin achieved eight podium finishes under the technical leadership of Dan Fallows; in the first part of the season, the green team was second behind Red Bull Racing.

Aston Martin is set to take the next step in 2024: to have a say in podium finishes more often, to really get on the nerves of the top teams and ideally to claim its first victory.

At the presentation of the new Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, Fallows explains how this is to be achieved: "We have made changes to the entire car. It is very different in many respects, but at its core it is a further development of last year's car. So we have built on the last version of the AMR23."

"The obvious changes are the nose and front wing. The bodywork is shaped differently. The layout of the front suspension is similar to the AMR23, so it's still based on the push-rod principle. We got a new rear suspension from Mercedes, who also supplied us with the gearbox and engine. So that has also changed slightly compared to last year."



"This will be a challenging year. Moving the 2023 factory to this new, amazing technology campus was a challenge, but I'm incredibly impressed with how everyone has handled it. We started producing parts within days of moving in. It wouldn't be fair to say that moving to a new facility has had a negative impact on our performance on the track. It's just been a big challenge for everyone, but that's a characteristic of this team - everyone is ready for tricky tasks."



Some teams that have shown cars so far have played things down a bit or suggested that the car might not be where they want it to be yet, or that they might have a bit of a difficult start to the season. What's the situation at Aston Martin?



Dan Fallows continues: "We're very pleased with the step we've taken over the winter. We developed things that are relevant for this year quite late in the 2023 season. So our main goal is to make sure that this new car is a good platform on which we can implement the developments during the season."



"We saw last season in particular, but also the season before, that the development competition during the season is brutal. So we have focussed on having a good, stable base to develop the car further and maintain the updates and performance."



How many Red Bull Racing clones will we discover in the field in 2024? Dan Fallows: "When a team performs as well as Red Bull Racing has done since 2022, it's inevitable that there will be some convergence in solutions. With the current regulations, it's not particularly easy to have cars that are visually very different."



"The teams are getting very close, and I think that suggests that the teams are probably less able to make a big conceptual step away from the things we see on the majority of cars. But that doesn't detract from the interest. Now it's about making progress, which consists of details. We believe that Red Bull Racing is beatable. That's what we're aiming for."



Aston Martin got off to a flying start in 2023, but then hit a low. How does Dan Fallows look back? "We should look back on last season as a fantastic season for this team. It's the most successful season we've ever had, so I find it difficult to take anything negative away from it."



"If we look at how the season went, we gave ourselves some challenges but managed to solve those problems. We achieved another podium finish in Brazil. So we've shown that there is tremendous determination and capability in this team."



"We have learnt a lot over the past year. This also applies to the way we work and the way we approach different tasks, how we bring developments to the car. When you develop a car, there is always a certain risk that you have to make compromises. And these compromises may not be as good as you would like. That's something you just have to live with as an engineer. But we have learnt a lot about these rules. And we've learnt a lot about how the cars have to work and how to get the best out of the aerodynamics of the car."



One of the main reasons for Aston Martin's progress: Fernando Alonso. Dan Fallows says: "Fernando is very vocal about what he wants to see in the car, how it behaves, and that's the kind of feedback we really enjoy. The best drivers can really tell a technician where the car can go faster."



The starting position for Dan Fallows ahead of the 2024 GP season: "Red Bull Racing is the benchmark in terms of performance, but from a technical point of view we need to be able to build a car that works on any track and is competitive. The question of how close we can get to Red Bull Racing will come afterwards."





Formula 1 presentations

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format









