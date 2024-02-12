Fernando Alonso on Hamilton, Ferrari and Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton is going to Ferrari after all, after years of speculation. One person who has missed out on all the hustle and bustle is Fernando Alonso.
The two-time Formula 1 champion says: "I was training that day, so all the stress passed me by a bit. That is quite a surprise. Not because of the change itself, more because from the outside it looked like Lewis was closely connected to Mercedes and very loyal to them. It was a bit unexpected."
As a former Ferrari driver, Fernando knows how the clocks tick in Maranello. Alonso says: "Ferrari is a very special team. And even more special when you win. That's the thing: you have to win. They've had a very fast car for a few years now, and they've also fought for titles. Maybe Lewis can bring that extra something to finally win the world title."
Fernando Alonso is clearly being linked with a seat at Mercedes in 2025, as Hamilton's successor. The Spaniard says: "I know that the driver market has opened a little earlier than usual this year. But that won't affect me in the slightest when it comes to preparing well enough for the season."
"We only have very limited testing opportunities in Bahrain. And I want to emphasise once again how unfair it is that we only have a day and a half to prepare for a world championship. There is no other sport in the world where there is so much money involved, so much marketing, but so little testing time."
"I also don't know why we are not allowed to race with two cars, because we are in Bahrain anyway and start the new season the following week. Because the pre-season preparation is so limited, I can't think about 2025 now. I will wait for a few races."
"I am aware of my situation, which is very unique. There are only three world champions on the grid, fast world champions, because in the past there might have been some world champions, but they weren't as committed. And I'm probably the only champion available for 2025. So I'm in a good position."
"So I'm preparing for the eventuality that I want to keep racing. And if I want to keep racing, then we'll see what opportunities there are. My first priority will always be to sit down with Aston and talk. They gave me the opportunity to join this organisation last year, which I am very proud of. This team has a great future and I want to explore all possibilities to race here for many years to come."
Formula 1 presentations
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21 February to 23 February in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format