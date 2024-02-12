Aston Martin 2024 with Formula 2 talent Jak Crawford

At the end of 2023, Jak Crawford no longer has a place as a Red Bull Junior. Aston Martin did not miss out on this opportunity - the 18-year-old American is now being supported by the green team.

The 2023 Formula 2 season did not go as hoped for Jak Crawford: one sprint win in Austria and four other podium finishes as well as 13th place at the end of the season were not enough to keep his place as a Red Bull Junior.

But the 18-year-old from Charlotte (North Carolina) can continue to dream of a GP career: he has been part of Aston Martin's junior development programme since 12 February. And he is contesting his second Formula 2 season for DAMS.

Dozens of simulator hours are planned for Crawford, and he will also be driving a two-year-old Aston Martin GP racing car on various circuits.

Aston Martin Team Principal Mike Krack: "We are delighted to be able to accompany Jack on his exciting journey towards Formula 1. We think he has proven his talent in the junior classes and driving the AMR22 will help him hone his craft. I am sure he will blossom with us."

The young racer says: "I'm very proud to be taking this next step with Aston Martin. This team is a fabulous environment to learn as much as possible. I'm really looking forward to working in the simulator to support Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll on the race weekends. And I can't wait to get out on track with the AMR22."





