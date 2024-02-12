Fernando Alonso: "I can still drive at the age of 50"

The Spaniard Fernando Alonso seems to be like good wine - he gets better every year. At 42, the Aston Martin star is taking on drivers half his age.

The topic comes back like an Australian root: Fernando Alonso and his age. The two-time Formula 1 champion and endurance world champion enters the 2024 GP season at the age of 42, with no end in sight.

Fernando always talks about age with a wink, and at the presentation of Aston Martin's 2024 Formula 1 car, the Asturian added: "A few years ago, I thought that maybe 41 or 42 was the limit. Now, after performing well last year, I thought that I might be able to drive for a few more years."

"This winter, I exceeded my expectations a little in terms of the physical tests. I would say - if you are motivated and want to commit, you can maybe ride until 48 or 49 or whatever or even 50."

"But at the same time, you have to give up a lot of things in life for racing. Formula 1 requires absolute dedication. And I have dedicated my life to this sport for so many years. Let's be clear - I have no problem with that. I can go on for a few more years. But I don't know if I will race until 50, with such a demanding calendar. Not because of the skills, but because there are other things in life that I'm curious about."



What Alonso has planned for 2024: "I want to travel more efficiently. We need to spend time in the right places. In Japan, Australia and China, I will try to combat jet lag in a different way by not flying to the respective country too early, because then you are away from home for longer. The energy and batteries keep draining over the course of the season."



"The second is the food. The nutritional routine keeps your energy levels up for longer if you have it under control. I've brought a nutritionist into the team, which has changed things a bit. The bottom line is that I feel fitter than ever."





Formula 1 presentations

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format









