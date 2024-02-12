Fernando Alonso: "I can still drive at the age of 50"
The topic comes back like an Australian root: Fernando Alonso and his age. The two-time Formula 1 champion and endurance world champion enters the 2024 GP season at the age of 42, with no end in sight.
Fernando always talks about age with a wink, and at the presentation of Aston Martin's 2024 Formula 1 car, the Asturian added: "A few years ago, I thought that maybe 41 or 42 was the limit. Now, after performing well last year, I thought that I might be able to drive for a few more years."
"This winter, I exceeded my expectations a little in terms of the physical tests. I would say - if you are motivated and want to commit, you can maybe ride until 48 or 49 or whatever or even 50."
"But at the same time, you have to give up a lot of things in life for racing. Formula 1 requires absolute dedication. And I have dedicated my life to this sport for so many years. Let's be clear - I have no problem with that. I can go on for a few more years. But I don't know if I will race until 50, with such a demanding calendar. Not because of the skills, but because there are other things in life that I'm curious about."
What Alonso has planned for 2024: "I want to travel more efficiently. We need to spend time in the right places. In Japan, Australia and China, I will try to combat jet lag in a different way by not flying to the respective country too early, because then you are away from home for longer. The energy and batteries keep draining over the course of the season."
"The second is the food. The nutritional routine keeps your energy levels up for longer if you have it under control. I've brought a nutritionist into the team, which has changed things a bit. The bottom line is that I feel fitter than ever."
Formula 1 presentations
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format