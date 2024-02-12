Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): "I'm really excited"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
If we look back on Fernando Alonso's long career, there was only one driver who worked in the same team on a par with the Spaniard - Lewis Hamilton at McLaren in 2007.
Canadian Lance Stroll joined the long list of drivers who have no chance against Alonso in 2023. But the 2023 World Championship runner-up is not letting that put him off: "I trained a lot in the winter and thought about last season, about how I can come back in 2024 as a stronger, better athlete and driver."
"I'm very excited about the 2024 car. We were really strong in 2023, but we had some weaknesses in the car on certain tracks that we struggled with a lot as a team. The whole factory has been working hard to eradicate some of the weaknesses from last year while retaining the strengths of last year's car."
Where will Aston Martin be in 2024? Lance Stroll says: "It's always difficult to pinpoint these things before the season starts. A lot of the work is already done. Winter testing is about working out set-up variations and recognising what feels good and works. We will make a few adjustments at the test in Bahrain and then hopefully go into the first races in a good position."
"I don't think our goal is really to beat Red Bull Racing. We want to do that eventually, but I think the focus is more on being the strongest team we can be and we have a lot of ideas, a lot of things in the pipeline to be a much stronger team. That's our focus."
What is Stroll missing to drive at the level of Alonso? Lance says: "Fernando was simply faster in 2023. I have a few ideas about what I need to work on. I don't like the word luck, but I was unlucky a few times in 2023 and that made things more difficult. There were a lot of races where we had technical issues, there were things that just didn't go our way."
Formula 1 presentations
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format