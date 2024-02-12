Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): "I'm really excited"

Lance Stroll (25) had to let Fernando Alonso take the butter off his bread in the 2023 GP season at Aston Martin. The Canadian is convinced that he can show more in 2024.

If we look back on Fernando Alonso's long career, there was only one driver who worked in the same team on a par with the Spaniard - Lewis Hamilton at McLaren in 2007.

Canadian Lance Stroll joined the long list of drivers who have no chance against Alonso in 2023. But the 2023 World Championship runner-up is not letting that put him off: "I trained a lot in the winter and thought about last season, about how I can come back in 2024 as a stronger, better athlete and driver."

"I'm very excited about the 2024 car. We were really strong in 2023, but we had some weaknesses in the car on certain tracks that we struggled with a lot as a team. The whole factory has been working hard to eradicate some of the weaknesses from last year while retaining the strengths of last year's car."

Where will Aston Martin be in 2024? Lance Stroll says: "It's always difficult to pinpoint these things before the season starts. A lot of the work is already done. Winter testing is about working out set-up variations and recognising what feels good and works. We will make a few adjustments at the test in Bahrain and then hopefully go into the first races in a good position."



"I don't think our goal is really to beat Red Bull Racing. We want to do that eventually, but I think the focus is more on being the strongest team we can be and we have a lot of ideas, a lot of things in the pipeline to be a much stronger team. That's our focus."



What is Stroll missing to drive at the level of Alonso? Lance says: "Fernando was simply faster in 2023. I have a few ideas about what I need to work on. I don't like the word luck, but I was unlucky a few times in 2023 and that made things more difficult. There were a lot of races where we had technical issues, there were things that just didn't go our way."





Formula 1 presentations

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format