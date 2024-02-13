Fred Vasseur on the Ferrari SF-24: More aggressiveness

Ferrari presents the SF-24 racing car for the 2024 season in Italy on 13 February, with clear goals. Curiously, the big star that everyone would like to get to grips with is not even there yet - Lewis Hamilton.

The news went around the world: Lewis Hamilton is switching from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season. With so much lead time, it's obvious that many press conferences and TV interviews at Ferrari are talking about a man who isn't even there yet. Conversely, Lewis Hamilton will be asked a lot of questions at Mercedes in 2024, not about his current racing team but about his future one.

At the presentation of the new Formula 1 Ferrari with the designation SF-24 on 13 February in Italy, Hamilton will be present as an invisible third party, so to speak, although team boss Fred Vasseur would much rather talk about the sporting prospects for 2024.

Of course, Ferrari CEO John Elkann and Ferrari President Benedetto Vigna were not pleased that the world's most famous racing team missed its goal for the season - to fight for the world title on equal terms with Red Bull Racing. But Fred Vasseur says: "I don't need Mr Elkann or Mr Vigna to make me realise this. Nobody here is happy that we finished third. To change that, we have to improve in every respect."

What does Fred Vasseur expect from the 2024 season? The Frenchman continues: "Given the stable regulations, the field should be closer together. I think it will be difficult for Red Bull Racing to put on another season like 2023. If we look at how the last races of the season went, Red Bull Racing would hardly have won 21 out of 22 races in this balance of power. They had to stretch themselves a little at the end of the year."



"We believe that we have understood what we need to change for 2024. But we won't know whether these changes will work until next spring."



According to Vasseur, the focus is on a different vehicle concept with more room for manoeuvre, increased stability, fewer mistakes by the drivers and on the command stand.



So we will see today: Ferrari is moving away from the previous vehicle concept in order to have more room for manoeuvre in development. In general, Fred Vasseur believes: "We have to become more aggressive. We have to take more risks. We must not be afraid of jeopardising anything. Red Bull Racing is constantly working at the limit, that's the norm for them, and we have to get there too. We have to push the limits more in every respect."





