Formula 1 sees black: Why is that?

The presentation of the new Formula 1 racing cars for the 2024 season is striking: Numerous teams are opting for only partially painted racing cars. GP expert Martin Brundle finds this regrettable.

Formula 1 sees black: never before have we had so many cars with black surfaces in the field of Grand Prix racing cars. The reason for this is simple - the weight.

The complete paintwork of a Formula 1 car weighs around six kilograms. When the new wing cars were introduced in the premier class in 2022, the technicians realised how difficult it is to reach the weight limit. In the search for ways to slim down, the bright minds soon turned to the paintwork.

In the third year of these Formula 1 regulations, it should no longer be a problem for most racing teams to meet the weight limit. But more cars than ever are sporting this carbon look. This is because less weight for the paintwork means being able to work with skilfully placed ballast.

The look of the racing cars divides the fans, as reactions in the social networks show. Some Formula 1 fans think the look is cool, others regret that the cars are less different from each other than they used to be.



The second group of Formula 1 fans includes long-time GP driver Martin Brundle. The current Sky F1 pundit tweeted at the presentation of the new Aston Martin racing car: "The new Aston looks great. The racing teams should be given a concession in terms of weight so that they can take to the track in full livery. The field should look dynamic, that's Formula 1. Unfortunately, some of them look gloomy and half-finished in 2024."





Formula 1 presentations

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format







