Lance Stroll after broken bones: Under house arrest

Today, Lance Stroll can joke about it, but a year ago, the Aston Martin driver didn't feel like laughing at all. In February 2023, it leaked out that the Canadian had had an accident on his racing bike in Spain, and it only gradually became clear how serious Stroll's injuries were.

Stroll looks back: "On 18 February, I fell off my bike while training in Spain. The X-rays showed a fracture and displaced bones in my right wrist, a fracture in my left wrist, a broken bone in my left hand and a broken big toe on my right foot."

"The season was just around the corner and the timing couldn't have been worse. My medical team was convinced that I would not only miss the winter tests, but probably also the first World Championship races."

"48 hours after the crash and twelve days before the first race, Dr Javier Mir performed surgery on my right wrist. Afterwards, he told me that if I worked hard, a return to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was conceivable, and with a bit of luck I might even be able to race in Bahrain. I am convinced that without Dr Mir's work, I would have missed the World Championship opener."

"Unfortunately, the work wasn't done. Dr Mir went on to say that the fractures to my left hand and toe were inoperable and that a conservative approach was needed."

"We then did everything humanly possible to allow the bones to heal naturally. Progress was slow at first. I needed help at home for even the simplest activities."



"But I felt that I was getting better day by day, and after a while I realised that I might be able to make it to the race in Bahrain after all. We worked out a programme to increase mobility and strength."



"The rehab wasn't easy. But with a lot of work, persistence and, above all, the fabulous support of doctors, friends and family, I managed to pull through and was able to compete in Bahrain."



The effort was rewarded: 6th place in the first race of the season in Bahrain.



Over the course of the 2023 season, Lance Stroll admitted that the injuries had hampered him for quite some time.



At the presentation of the new Aston Martin racing car, Stroll joked: "I'm grounded and my flat is packed with pillows."



Stroll has largely given up his racing bike for the 2024 season preparation, but not skiing. Stroll says: "I have to take care of my bones, because this year I don't just want to make it to the race in Bahrain, but also to the test."





