First photos: Ferrari SF-24 of Leclerc and Sainz
So here it is, the beacon of hope not only for almost the entire nation of Italy, but for tifosi worldwide: with the 2024 SF-24 Grand Prix racing car, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are set to break Red Bull Racing's dominance, win many races and ideally have a say in the World Championship title.
Be honest: do you know the last time Ferrari won the drivers' and constructors' title? For the drivers, it was Kimi Räikkönen in 2007, while the last time the world's most famous racing team triumphed in the manufacturers' championship was in 2008.
Enrico Cardile (Head of Chassis Technology) and Enrico Gualtieri (Head of Engine Technology) are responsible for the Ferrari SF-24. Team boss Fred Vasseur has big goals: "In 2023, we have understood where we need to pull the lever to be more successful."
Ferrari has moved away from the previous 2022 and 2023 vehicle concept to give itself more room for manoeuvre in terms of development, and chief aerodynamicist Diego Tondi has come up with some ideas: Chassis, vehicle nose, front wing philosophy, sidepods, engine panelling, underbody, all new. The whole new design is aimed at maximising the airflow to the floor and rear wing.
The new, even narrower and shorter gearbox also helps here, hence the shorter wheelbase. The engine compartment has been arranged more compactly to provide more aerodynamic room for manoeuvre.
Formula 1 presentations
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format