First photos: Ferrari SF-24 of Leclerc and Sainz

The hope of the Tifosi all over the world has arrived: the Formula 1 model SF-24, with which Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are expected to win races. Ferrari is ready for bold approaches.

So here it is, the beacon of hope not only for almost the entire nation of Italy, but for tifosi worldwide: with the 2024 SF-24 Grand Prix racing car, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are set to break Red Bull Racing's dominance, win many races and ideally have a say in the World Championship title.

Be honest: do you know the last time Ferrari won the drivers' and constructors' title? For the drivers, it was Kimi Räikkönen in 2007, while the last time the world's most famous racing team triumphed in the manufacturers' championship was in 2008.

Enrico Cardile (Head of Chassis Technology) and Enrico Gualtieri (Head of Engine Technology) are responsible for the Ferrari SF-24. Team boss Fred Vasseur has big goals: "In 2023, we have understood where we need to pull the lever to be more successful."

Ferrari has moved away from the previous 2022 and 2023 vehicle concept to give itself more room for manoeuvre in terms of development, and chief aerodynamicist Diego Tondi has come up with some ideas: Chassis, vehicle nose, front wing philosophy, sidepods, engine panelling, underbody, all new. The whole new design is aimed at maximising the airflow to the floor and rear wing.

The new, even narrower and shorter gearbox also helps here, hence the shorter wheelbase. The engine compartment has been arranged more compactly to provide more aerodynamic room for manoeuvre.





Formula 1 presentations

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format