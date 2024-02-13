Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): "A lot of courage for the future"

Charles Leclerc was unable to convert any of his five pole positions into a win in 2023. The 26-year-old Monegasque wants to do better in 2024: "It's up to us to do as good a job as Red Bull Racing."

Ferrari wanted to give leader Red Bull Racing a run for their money in 2023 and prevent Max Verstappen from winning the title. That didn't work out. Ferrari was only fifth on the track at times and not only trailed RBR, but also Aston Martin, Mercedes and McLaren. In the end, the Italians finished third in the championship behind Red Bull Racing and Mercedes.

For Charles Leclerc, it was a tough one: although he put his Ferrari on pole position five times, he was unable to convert this into a single victory. The Monegasque has now been without a win since July 2022 (Austrian GP).

The 2023 World Championship fifth-placed driver clearly wants to change that, and he firmly believes in Ferrari: at the end of January 2024, he extended his contract with the Italians ahead of schedule by several years (the exact term of the contract has not been communicated by Ferrari).

"It's always an emotional moment to see a new car for the first time, and I liked the SF-24 straight away. It blows me away every time the car is on its wheels at the end, a piece of work that so many people have put so many hours into."



"The car feels good in the racing simulator. The car is a step forward, no question about it. We wanted a car that reacts well to changes in the set-up, that behaves well at the limit and does so over the entire race distance."



"Now I'm looking forward to experiencing how the car feels on the real race track. The days in Bahrain will give us an initial indication of whether we have done a good job for 2024 and where the journey is heading in terms of competitiveness."



"It was clear what we wanted to achieve with the 2024 car, and the initial indications are promising. I expect that we have put the weaknesses with last year's car behind us. The car was too sensitive to changes in the track, wind and rain or different track temperatures."



"This team has been my second family since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016," says the 123-time GP participant. "We have achieved a lot together and fought through thick and thin together. However, I believe that the best is yet to come and I can't wait for this 2024 season to start so that we can make further progress and be competitive at every Grand Prix."



"I'm really looking forward to wearing the Ferrari racing suit for several more years. Even as a three-year-old, I dreamed of driving for Ferrari. I watched the Monaco GP through the window of a friend's flat on Sainte Dévote and always kept an eye out for the red cars. My dream is to win more races and the world title with Ferrari.



"Nobody can sugarcoat it: We didn't have an easy year in 2023, but I'm proud of how Ferrari responded to the difficulties in the first part of the season. Everyone rolled up their sleeves even further and we became more competitive again over the course of the season. That gives me courage for the future."



"Red Bull Racing did a great job in 2023, which is why they were able to put in such a fabulous season. That demands respect. It's up to us to do a similarly good job in 2024."





