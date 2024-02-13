Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 2024: Team player or egotist?

Spaniard Carlos Sainz (29) is entering his fourth and final season with Ferrari and will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at the end of 2024. The Madrilenian says: "As soon as I put on the helmet, I'll leave it all behind me."

How quickly things change in Formula 1. In autumn 2023, the Spaniard Carlos Sainz said: "I feel comfortable at Ferrari and I see my future in Italy." But that will come to nothing: from 2025, English superstar Lewis Hamilton will be driving in red, alongside Charles Leclerc, whose contract has been extended. Sainz has to leave at the end of 2024.

The two-time GP winner from Madrid says: "Of course, I knew a little earlier than most what was going to happen here. So I was prepared for it. But now I just want to think about my 2024 season and do my best for Ferrari."

"I want to continue to develop and not stand still. I'll be 30 this year, but I feel young and hungry. I know what I can do and I know what I'm worth. So I'm not worried about my future."

The 2023 World Championship seventh-placed driver admits: "Of course, it's a bit strange to go into a season already knowing that it will be my last at Ferrari. But as soon as I put the helmet on, I'll leave all that behind me. And if I get a whiff of a world championship opportunity, I'll seize it."

According to Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve, the Tifosi can prepare themselves for plenty of fireworks. The Canadian says: "Carlos Sainz will have zero interest in putting himself at the service of Ferrari. He couldn't care less what they want from him. All he wants now is to put himself on display. He has to perform well to be attractive to other teams in 2025 and he will try to leave Leclerc behind."

Carlos Sainz at the presentation of the new Ferrari SF-24: "This is a completely different car to last year, not only in terms of the technical solution, but also in terms of the livery."



"Drivers and technicians have invested a lot of time in eliminating the weaknesses of last year's race car. We have also worked in much more detail, and if we add up all the small improvements, then hopefully this will create an advantage."



A driver gets a first clue in the race simulator. Carlos Sainz continues: "I don't want to go into details now, but what I can say is that the car feels markedly different. It should give Charles and me more confidence. Based on the work in the race simulator, I have the impression that we are on the right track."



"If we want to have a say in the championship title, you have to improve every aspect of a race car. We have looked at all areas and tried to find out which way we want to go with certain Evo parts in the second part of the 2023 season."



"What I told my technicians: I need a car that makes it easier to push the limits and stay there. In 2023, we were too weak on some tracks or in certain conditions. For example, last year's car didn't like the wind at all. The car reacted far too sensitively."



"For the 2024 season, I expect the field to move closer together. We already saw this trend in the second half of 2023, when there were often five or six different race cars within a few tenths of a second. That's why we paid so much attention to detail, because in this competitive field, it will be the details that make the difference."





Formula 1 presentations

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format





