First test drive: Red Bull Racing ahead of Ferrari again

World champion Red Bull Racing is also ahead of Ferrari in the first metres of the new racers: Max Verstappen drove the RB20 at Silverstone, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc at Fiorano.

Formula 1 is now going from strength to strength: fans get to see a new racing car almost every day, on 13 February it was the Ferrari SF-24, followed by McLaren and Mercedes-Benz on 14 February.

Most teams try to get a so-called roll-out, a first functional test, immediately after assembling the new racing cars and before travelling to the winter test in Bahrain in Europe.

This is usually combined with a day of filming with the new racing car. Incidentally, the maximum distance has been increased from the previous 100 kilometres to 200 kilometres.

And once again, Red Bull Racing is ahead of Ferrari: the world champions from Milton Keynes took to the track in the new RB20 model on 13 February, with champion Max Verstappen at the wheel on a wet track. Mexican Sergio Pérez sat in the car in the afternoon.

The function test/film day took place behind closed gates. RBR had less luck with the weather than Ferrari, who were able to complete laps on Ferrari's home circuit of Fiorano in glorious sunshine.



Red Bull Racing will present the 2024 race car on 15 February at the Milton Keynes race car factory in England.





Formula 1 presentations

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format