First test drive: Red Bull Racing ahead of Ferrari again
Formula 1 is now going from strength to strength: fans get to see a new racing car almost every day, on 13 February it was the Ferrari SF-24, followed by McLaren and Mercedes-Benz on 14 February.
Most teams try to get a so-called roll-out, a first functional test, immediately after assembling the new racing cars and before travelling to the winter test in Bahrain in Europe.
This is usually combined with a day of filming with the new racing car. Incidentally, the maximum distance has been increased from the previous 100 kilometres to 200 kilometres.
And once again, Red Bull Racing is ahead of Ferrari: the world champions from Milton Keynes took to the track in the new RB20 model on 13 February, with champion Max Verstappen at the wheel on a wet track. Mexican Sergio Pérez sat in the car in the afternoon.
The function test/film day took place behind closed gates. RBR had less luck with the weather than Ferrari, who were able to complete laps on Ferrari's home circuit of Fiorano in glorious sunshine.
Red Bull Racing will present the 2024 race car on 15 February at the Milton Keynes race car factory in England.
Formula 1 presentations
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format