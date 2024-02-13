Technology Ferrari SF-24: Two Enrico to fix it

The two Enricos are supposed to fix things for Ferrari: in 2023, the world's most famous racing team went a little off course with a car that was far too susceptible to changes in the track (keyword: track temperature) or wind, for example. The stability of the engine was also not beyond reproach.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz used almost identical words during the presentation of the new SF-24 GP race car: "We have asked the engineers for a car that reacts better. To be fast, we have to drive a race car that gives us confidence and offers a wider limit range. We also need to drive a race car whose handling is more consistent throughout the race."

So much for the job description of Enrico Cardile from the Tuscan city of Arezzo, who is Technical Director for the chassis in Ferrari's Formula 1 department. He is assisted by the other Enrico, Enrico Gualtieri from the Ferrari city of Modena, as head of the engine department.

Against the background of the stable engine regulations, Gualtieri concentrated on improving the stability of the 1.6-litre turbo engine with multiple energy recovery; he also wanted to optimise the engine environment to give Cardile more aerodynamic leeway with the chassis. Gualtieri achieved this, for example, by relocating the engine's intercooler.



Enrico Cardile on the SF-24: "We left no stone unturned and scrutinised every area of the car. We took the drivers' comments to heart and tried to put a car on the wheels that makes it easier to find the limit and stay there. Carlos and Charles should be given the opportunity to get more out of their car."



"To achieve our goals, we have taken a fresh approach from a number of perspectives in order to gain more room for manoeuvre in terms of development. We have also focussed a lot of attention on getting a car that delivers on the track what the wind tunnel promises."



"We did not make any compromises. We wanted a fresh approach, fuelled by the work in the second half of the 2023 season. With last year's model, we were too limited in terms of development. This is a deliberate break with the race car philosophy of 2022. We took this new approach with the Evo package, which we brought to the track in Spain in 2023, and we realised that there was a lot more potential here."



Enrico Cardile adds: "We are facing the longest Formula 1 season ever, with 24 race weekends. That means even shorter reaction times and a higher workload for us. There's no more room for manoeuvre when it comes to searching for performance with these regulations, development has been frozen, but work is continuing on building an even more stable drive unit. We have learnt a lot in 2023."



"At the same time, we have of course been working for some time on the drive unit that we will bring to the track with the new regulations in 2026."





