Do you understand Ferrari? Fred Vasseur without frippery

Ferrari should return to winning ways, just one victory like in 2023, that's not enough. Fred Vasseur did not take long to come up with a name for the new racing car. It is simply called the SF-24.

For years, this was an exciting question among the tifosi in January and February of the new year: What would the new Formula 1 racing car be called? The focussed team boss Fred Vasseur immediately put a stop to that. He let it slip before the presentation and without any fanfare - the new car of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz is the SF-24, for Scuderia Ferrari and for the year 2024. The Frenchman does not want to be held back by the unimportant.

The Italians have often gone down strange paths when it comes to race car labelling: the designation of the 2017 racer, SF70H, for example, was broken down like this - Scuderia Ferrari, 70 for the company's 70th birthday, H for hybrid technology.

In 2018, the car was called SF71H. Logically, the car for the 2019 season should have been called SF72H, but what is logical at Ferrari? The 2019 Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc was promptly named SF90, for Scuderia Ferrari and the founding of the company by Enzo Ferrari 90 years ago.

Of course, the Italians often associate the name of the new racer with the year, see F2004 for the car in which Michael Schumacher won the fifth title in a row for Ferrari.



However, there are also some unusual ones: in 2011, 150 years of Italy were celebrated with the Ferrari 150º Italia, while in 2003 the car was named F2003-GA to commemorate the late Gianni Agnelli.



In 2022, the Italians came up with F1-75 to commemorate the day when the first Ferrari sports car was produced, and in 2020 with SF1000 because the Italians competed in a Formula 1 World Championship race for the 1000th time that season. Incidentally, with a car in dark red, almost burgundy, just like the Italians competed in the 1950s.



Enzo Ferrari himself loved type designations that indicated the number of cylinders and engine capacity. The legendary Ferrari 312 was so named because it had a three-litre twelve-cylinder engine, the shark-mouth 156 because it had a 1.5-litre V6 engine in the rear.



In the last GP season in 2023, Ferrari only managed one victory, with Carlos Sainz in Singapore. That is unacceptable for the oldest and most successful Formula 1 racing team.



Hence, without any frippery and without dwelling on anything less important, the designation SF-24.





Formula 1 presentations

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format





