Do you understand Ferrari? Fred Vasseur without frippery
For years, this was an exciting question among the tifosi in January and February of the new year: What would the new Formula 1 racing car be called? The focussed team boss Fred Vasseur immediately put a stop to that. He let it slip before the presentation and without any fanfare - the new car of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz is the SF-24, for Scuderia Ferrari and for the year 2024. The Frenchman does not want to be held back by the unimportant.
The Italians have often gone down strange paths when it comes to race car labelling: the designation of the 2017 racer, SF70H, for example, was broken down like this - Scuderia Ferrari, 70 for the company's 70th birthday, H for hybrid technology.
In 2018, the car was called SF71H. Logically, the car for the 2019 season should have been called SF72H, but what is logical at Ferrari? The 2019 Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc was promptly named SF90, for Scuderia Ferrari and the founding of the company by Enzo Ferrari 90 years ago.
Of course, the Italians often associate the name of the new racer with the year, see F2004 for the car in which Michael Schumacher won the fifth title in a row for Ferrari.
However, there are also some unusual ones: in 2011, 150 years of Italy were celebrated with the Ferrari 150º Italia, while in 2003 the car was named F2003-GA to commemorate the late Gianni Agnelli.
In 2022, the Italians came up with F1-75 to commemorate the day when the first Ferrari sports car was produced, and in 2020 with SF1000 because the Italians competed in a Formula 1 World Championship race for the 1000th time that season. Incidentally, with a car in dark red, almost burgundy, just like the Italians competed in the 1950s.
Enzo Ferrari himself loved type designations that indicated the number of cylinders and engine capacity. The legendary Ferrari 312 was so named because it had a three-litre twelve-cylinder engine, the shark-mouth 156 because it had a 1.5-litre V6 engine in the rear.
In the last GP season in 2023, Ferrari only managed one victory, with Carlos Sainz in Singapore. That is unacceptable for the oldest and most successful Formula 1 racing team.
Hence, without any frippery and without dwelling on anything less important, the designation SF-24.
Formula 1 presentations
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format