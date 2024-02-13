Ferrari: The most annoying construction site finally fixed?

Since 9 January 2023, Frédéric Vasseur has been sitting in the hottest seat in the premier class - the head of the Ferrari Formula 1 racing team. The 55-year-old Frenchman is tasked with realising the seemingly impossible mission of making Ferrari champions again. The Italians have been without a world championship title since 2007 (Kimi Räikkönen) and 2008 (Constructors' Cup).

Vasseur is not a blender or a smooth talker: if something is not good, then the Frenchman says so loud and clear. He has also emphasised time and again that leading Ferrari back to the world championship is not a job that can be done overnight. In his first year at the helm, he has set the course for numerous reinforcements, first and foremost of course the sensational replacement of Hamilton at the start of 2025.

Vasseur looks back on his first year as follows: "At first, a real wave of information crashed over me. I had so much to learn. I only had a few weeks, then the new car was presented and off I went to Bahrain! At the start of 2024, I feel much more comfortable. I understand everything better and we did a decent job, especially in the second part of the 2023 season."

"We fought for pole positions, were on the front row a few times and battled with Red Bull Racing in the last two or three races. In the end, I think it was mainly reliability that cost us second place in the constructors' championship against Mercedes. But it's good that we still have potential to improve next year. I think anyone who looks at the final phase of the season will recognise that we were able to build up a certain momentum. That has to continue."



Commenting on the new SF-24 race car and the upcoming 2024 GP season, the Frenchman says: "It's a beautiful car, but the main thing for me is of course what it is capable of. We are at the beginning of a new race car concept and everyone is keen to find out where we stand in the coming days and weeks."



"We want to build on our performance in the second half of the 2023 season, when we were able to improve. But certain characteristics of last year's car could not be solved, so we worked on that with the SF-24. I don't have a crystal ball to predict what the future holds, but we need to become more efficient and competitive in all conditions."





This is Fred Vasseur

What spoke in favour of the Frenchman as Ferrari's new team boss? He had proven at Renault (now Alpine) that he could manage a works racing team. He only left his compatriots because managing director Cyril Abiteboul preferred to be in the limelight as team boss himself.



Vasseur has helped Alfa Romeo improve to sixth place in the 2022 Constructors' Cup and helped set the course for Audi's Formula 1 entry. He is regarded as a team player who can listen, his love of the sport is obvious and he brings a wealth of experience to the table. He moves in the delicate political arena of the premier class with a smile on his lips and a good dose of coolness.



Very importantly, he is close friends with Ferrari star Charles Leclerc. And his previous collaboration with Lewis Hamilton ultimately led to him bringing the English superstar to Maranello for the 2025 season.



Frédéric "Fred" Vasseur studied aerospace engineering before setting up a racing team (ASM), which was an immediate success - a national title in the French Formula 3 in 1998 with Belgian David Saelens, followed by four consecutive triumphs in the F3 Euroseries with Jamie Green, Lewis Hamilton, Paul di Resta and Romain Grosjean.



In 2004, ASM became ART Grand Prix in co-operation with Nicholas Todt (the son of former Ferrari boss and later FIA President Jean Todt). And the successes continued: four titles in the GP2 series (equivalent to today's Formula 2) - with Nico Rosberg in 2005, Lewis Hamilton in 2006, Nico Hülkenberg in 2009 and Stoffel Vandoorne in 2015.



In the GP3 series, these ART drivers won the title: Esteban Gutiérrez in 2010, Valtteri Bottas in 2011, Esteban Ocon in 2015, Charles Leclerc in 2016, George Russell in 2017 and Anthoine Hubert in 2018; in the new Formula 3 since 2019, Frenchman Victor Martins won the title with ART last season in 2022.



In Formula 2, George Russell triumphed with ART in 2018 and Nyck de Vries in 2019. All of the drivers mentioned have made the leap to Formula 1, and four have won Grands Prix.





All Ferrari team bosses

Since 2023: Fred Vasseur

2019-2022: Mattia Binotto

2014-2018: Maurizio Arrivabene

2014: Marco Mattiacci

2007-2014: Stefano Domenicali

1993-2007: Jean Todt

1992/1993: Sante Ghedini

1991: Claudio Lombardi

1989-1991: Cesare Fiorio

1978-1988: Marco Piccinini

1977: Robert Nosetto

1976: Daniele Audetto

1976: Guido Rosani

1974/1975: Luca Montezemolo

1973: Sandro Colombo

1971/1972: Peter Schetty

1968-1970: Franco Gozzi

1967: Franco Lini

1962-1966: Eugenio Dragoni

1958-1961: Romolo Tavoni

1957: Mino Amorotti

1956: Eraldo Sculati

1952-1955: Nello Ugolini

1947-1951: Federico Giberti

1935-1940: Nello Ugolini

1934: Federico Giberti

1932/1933: Mario Lolli

1930/1931: Saracco Ferrari





Formula 1 presentations

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format







