New cars on 14 February: McLaren and Mercedes

Three top teams still owe us their racing cars for the 2024 season: McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing. On Valentine's Day, we get to see the McLaren MCL38 and the Mercedes W15.

On Lovers' Day of all days, two racing teams whose drivers were involved in fierce duels in 2023 - McLaren and Mercedes - present their new Formula 1 cars.

The 2023 season of McLaren, the second-oldest Formula 1 racing team, began soberingly and ended encouragingly: at the start of the season, Englishman Lando Norris and Australian Oscar Piastri struggled with a car that was sometimes the weakest on the grid.

But then an extensive development programme made itself felt, and from the summer onwards the strong McLaren duo were even able to keep the permanent winners from Red Bull Racing in suspense.

The 24-year-old Norris had a great run from the World Championship race in Austria onwards - finishing second six times and third once in thirteen races. But the only Formula 1 victory for McLaren in 2023 was achieved by 22-year-old Piastri: a sprint win in Qatar, followed by second place in the World Championship race on the same track.

McLaren finished fourth in the 2023 World Championship behind Red Bull Racing, Mercedes and McLaren, Lando Norris was sixth in the Drivers' Championship and Piastri finished a very good ninth in his first GP season.



For Mercedes, the 2023 season was one of ups and downs. Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton was unable to win a Grand Prix for the second year in a row, but left his young team-mate George Russell behind in the final standings - Mercedes second in the manufacturers' championship, Hamilton in third place, Russell only eighth.



Above all, however, Mercedes failed to win a race for the first time since the 2012 GP season, a bitter pill to swallow.



The starting position for the two racing teams in 2024: McLaren wants to continue its upward trend and get on the nerves of Red Bull Racing, Mercedes and Ferrari as often as possible. Just like Astin Martin's goal. McLaren CEO Zak Brown expects his team to secure even more podiums and their first GP win since Daniel Ricciardo in Monza 2021.



Mercedes, on the other hand, must prove that the right lessons have been learnt from the failed years of 2022 and 2023. The fact that long-time star driver Lewis Hamilton will be competing under the good star for the last time in 2025 in a Ferrari is particularly explosive for Mercedes-Benz.





Formula 1 presentations

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format