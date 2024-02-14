Fred Vasseur: "Hamilton must not distract Ferrari"
At the presentation of the new Formula 1 Ferrari on 13 February in Italy, one absentee is a huge topic: Lewis Hamilton, who will drive for Ferrari in 2025.
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur says: "Having Lewis Hamilton on board is a huge opportunity for Ferrari. We are sure that he will take us a decisive step forward."
"But Hamilton must not distract us from our tasks in 2024. We have to be fully focussed on the coming season, and that was precisely the reason why we wanted to announce this so early - so that we can work in peace afterwards."
Isn't Fred Vasseur worried that the upcoming ex-Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz won't give a damn about anything and will only think about himself? "No, I don't think so," replies the Frenchman. "Carlos will be fully committed to us until the last corner of the last race. And the team will also be fully behind him up to that point."
Formula 1 presentations
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format