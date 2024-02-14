Fred Vasseur: "Hamilton must not distract Ferrari"

It's the coup of the 2024 GP season: Ferrari has snapped up Lewis Hamilton and the Englishman will be in the red racer from 2025. But Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur says: "This must not distract us in 2024."

At the presentation of the new Formula 1 Ferrari on 13 February in Italy, one absentee is a huge topic: Lewis Hamilton, who will drive for Ferrari in 2025.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur says: "Having Lewis Hamilton on board is a huge opportunity for Ferrari. We are sure that he will take us a decisive step forward."

"But Hamilton must not distract us from our tasks in 2024. We have to be fully focussed on the coming season, and that was precisely the reason why we wanted to announce this so early - so that we can work in peace afterwards."

Isn't Fred Vasseur worried that the upcoming ex-Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz won't give a damn about anything and will only think about himself? "No, I don't think so," replies the Frenchman. "Carlos will be fully committed to us until the last corner of the last race. And the team will also be fully behind him up to that point."





Formula 1 presentations

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format