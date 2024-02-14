First photo: McLaren MCL38 of Norris and Piastri

Only two teams have been able to give Red Bull Racing a run for its money in the 2023 GP season: Ferrari and McLaren, the two oldest Formula 1 racing teams. Ferrari won the world championship race in Singapore with Carlos Sainz, while McLaren triumphed in the Qatar sprint with the young Oscar Piastri.

McLaren was second in numerous races last season, but McLaren CEO Zak Brown is clear: beating Red Bull Racing in 2024 will not be easy.

The 52-year-old Californian from Los Angeles says: "What scares me a little - Red Bull Racing was so superior in 2023 that they were able to move on to the development of the 2024 car early on. Most of their rivals, including us, worked longer on the 2023 car to become more competitive."

McLaren Managing Director Brown therefore says of the 2024 MCL38 race car: "It's simple - we need to find ways to develop more efficiently so that we can further reduce the gap to Red Bull Racing, ideally close it."



McLaren has not won a world championship race since Daniel Ricciardo and Monza 2021. This is set to change with the new McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, which was presented on 14 February.



Zak Brown: "We want to remain realistic. Everyone here has worked very hard to put the best possible car on the wheels. But we'll only find out what it's all worth in Bahrain."



Team Principal Andrea Stella: "We want to continue the trend of the second half of the 2023 season. We believe that we can seamlessly build on the good performances with the MCL38."



The Italian admits that the first photos and the test version do not yet reveal all the cards: "We haven't yet got everything we've come up with on the car."



Lando Norris: "I can't wait to find out where we are with the new McLaren. I've spent a lot of time in the race car factory over the past few weeks, mainly in the simulator. I'm keen to drive."



Oscar Piastri: "It's always exciting to climb into a new car for the first time. We believe that we have done our homework well enough to start the season strongly."



The new McLaren will take to the track for the first time on 14 February at Silverstone.







