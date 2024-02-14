McLaren MCL38: Modest words, big goals

The traditional English racing team McLaren has published the first pictures of the new MCL38 car, which will be driven for the first time at Silverstone on 14 February. McLaren CEO Zak Brown is humble.

Brevity is the spice of life: McLaren presented three pictures of the new Formula 1 racing car on 14 February, with the first functional test taking place on the same day in Silverstone, with both drivers at the wheel, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is modest: "Of course you always have high expectations with a new racing car, but everyone knows how strong the competition is in Formula 1, so we have to remain modest. Because one thing is clear: every racing team will bring a better car to the track than in 2023."

"For me, the trousers will only come off in the final practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix, when we will find out what our work over the past few months has really been worth. Basically, we want to build on the good performances that we have been able to show since the summer of 2023. We'll see where that takes us."

Team Principal Andrea Stella says: "It's roughly the same every year - we know what we've done ourselves and I can justifiably say that we've prepared for the new season in the best possible way. But at the same time, nobody knows what the competition has been up to. We will see the first signs of this in Bahrain."

"We have come up with some pretty clever solutions, but not all of them will be on the car at the first Bahrain test. We have embarked on an extensive development programme and the fans will see the results as the season progresses."



"What I am pleased about is that we have improved the infrastructure at McLaren in recent years so that we can build on this foundation."



Lando Norris, sixth in the 2023 World Championship: "We weren't where we wanted to be at the start of last season. But then we were able to turn things around and the huge progress we have made gives me a lot of confidence for the coming season."



"I have every confidence in the team that we can continue at the performance level of the second half of the 2023 season. And I'm looking forward to seeing how competitive we will be in Bahrain."



Oscar Piastri, winner of the 2023 Qatar Sprint: "I've spent a lot of time in the race car factory working as closely as possible with my engineers. We can be proud of the MCL38. I know we have done a good job. Now I'm looking forward to being able to work with this car."





