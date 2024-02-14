First photos: Mercedes W15 of Hamilton and Russell
The dominance of Mercedes-Benz began with the start of the turbo hybrid era: from 2014 to 2020, drivers under the good star won seven consecutive world championship titles, six times the champion was Lewis Hamilton, in 2016 Nico Rosberg was able to prevent the Englishman's march through.
Mercedes-Benz won the Constructors' Cup eight times in a row from 2014 to 2021, but then it came to an end - with the introduction of the new wing cars, the successful team opted for the wrong concept and the so-called "zero size" solution for the sidepods was a failure.
In 2022, Mercedes was only able to win one world championship race, with the young George Russell in Brazil, and in 2023, the team led by helmsman Toto Wolff came away empty-handed and was not only humiliated by Red Bull Racing. At times, Mercedes was slower than RBR, Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren.
Everything is set to improve in 2024, the saviour is called the Mercedes W15, presented on 14 February at the Silverstone racetrack.
Team Principal Toto Wolff says of the upcoming season: "We have a very busy winter behind us and an emotional season ahead of us - it will be our last season with Lewis Hamilton and we have a lot planned with him."
The Viennese admits: "When Formula 1 switched to these new wing cars, we didn't get it right. We want to be the first Red Bull Racing chaser and ideally beat them. We want to give Lewis and George a car that they can drive to victory and that is easier to drive."
"I feel a sense of optimism in the race car factory. We are seeing a race car with fresh aerodynamics and also numerous mechanical changes. I'm also pleased that silver is back."
Formula 1 presentations
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format