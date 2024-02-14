Lewis Hamilton: "Out with Mercedes is unreal"

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton is entering his final year with Mercedes. "This has been my team since 2013 and the thought that this will be my last season with Mercedes feels unreal."

Lewis Hamilton has been driving for Mercedes-Benz since 2013, and from 2014 and the start of the new turbo hybrid era, he has made himself the most successful Formula 1 driver: he now has seven world championship titles and 103 GP victories, but he has not won a world championship race since Saudi Arabia 2021.

Announced at the end of January 2024: Hamilton will move on to Ferrari at the end of 2024. At the presentation of the new Mercedes W15, Hamilton said: "It all feels a bit surreal and is very emotional for me. I've put my all into the work so that we have as good a car as possible in 2024, but at the same time it's clear that I'll be leaving this team."

"I also found it a privilege last time to be part of the huge amount of work behind a new car. For me, it's always the most exciting time of the winter, when the new car is being built, when all the presentations from the other teams take place, when you see your first race car for the first time."

Mercedes failed to win in 2023 for the first time in ten years, and that is set to change with the W15. Lewis Hamilton continues: "The findings of the last two years have helped us to find our direction. We were able to find our North Star. There is still a lot of work ahead of us, but we will face all the challenges we face with an open mind and a clear head, and continue to work diligently."

"Addressing the inconsistent performance of the W14 and its sometimes toxic rear end has been a key technical focus. Both George and Lewis realise the benefits this could bring if the team could fix this."



"If you don't feel comfortable in the car, you can't fully contribute as a driver. A more stable, predictable car will allow us to realise the potential not only of the car but also of ourselves as drivers."



"I know what this team is capable of. I am incredibly grateful for the work of every single team member. Every time you are in the factory, you can feel the unbridled will and determination of all the professionals. We are all mega-motivated for the coming year and will give our all on the road ahead."



"Our common goal is to lead Mercedes back to the top. These difficult two years have brought us back down to earth. We have been forced to look critically at every part of our work. We believe we have done our homework for 2024. I hope that the first laps with the new car in Silvertone will give me an indication of what we have achieved with the W15."





Formula 1 presentations

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format