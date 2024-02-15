Alex Wurz turns 50: "Now life really begins"

Congratulations, Alexander Wurz, on your milestone birthday. The Lower Austrian and Monegasque by choice says: "Nothing is over at 50, but I've experienced a lot. Of course it's a big birthday. But I don't mind because I still have a lot of plans. I'm full of joy. I can live well with my age."

"Reflecting is not really my thing. But the first few years naturally left their mark on me when I saw how my father Franz came back and drove to his third European Championship title in rallycross. I saw how hard he worked with his coach Michael Reinprecht. I sometimes cheated my way in. I also saw from my mum at work that nothing comes from nothing. You have to go the extra mile. Nobody told me that, I felt it and it shaped me."

His first competitive sport was cyclo-cross. Alex admits: "When I was 12, I was watching the Rocky films, which really motivated me. It was important in BMX riding - you had to be the first to get off the start, pedal, pedal, pedal and be the first to start pedalling again after the hill. Train hard, have vision, compete against the best. I did it and became BMX world champion."

"After that, the time began to have dreams and try to realise them. I practically grew up in the riding technique centres that my dad ran, earned pocket money by cleaning cars, accompanied the instructors and was able to speed up a bit in the evenings. I learned a lot about the dynamics of cars, kinetic energy and tyre management. I was already trying to realise my dreams back then."

Learning in Formula Ford began with Austria's busiest junior instructor, Walter Lechner: "Those were wonderful times. We travelled all over Europe, slept in the truck, had our snacks with us, all to save money. It was a cool time that I wouldn't want to have missed. Later, in Formula 3, we had great fights with many opponents that I later met again in Formula 1."

Wurz turned the decisive corner in 1996, aged 22 at the time, "that's when my life as a professional began with my first Le Mans victory, which I achieved by chance, but I was able to seize the unique opportunity and hit the ground running. It was great to drive as a carefree youngster, to lead the race and not make any mistakes. That's how the F1 test came about. I gained valuable experience on the long distance with Mercedes and was released for Formula 1."



Wurz's first Formula 1 test was in the Sauber-Ford on the recently completed A1 Ring in the summer of 1996, just a few weeks after Le Mans.



In the autumn, at the Portuguese GP in Estoril, his then manager Peter Cramer approached Benetton team boss Flavio Briatore about a test opportunity for Alex. "Who the fuck is Wurz?" was the Italian's first response.



But the test materialised, and the rest is history: Benetton test driver and Berger substitute in three races in 1997 with a third place in Silverstone, regular driver from 1998 to 2000, then a return to Mercedes as a driver at McLaren



"The Formula 1 career didn't go quite as I would have imagined, but looking back I think it was okay. What I learnt, what it enabled me to do, the relationships, understanding processes, rolling my sleeves up again and again, motivating myself, that was all important. I scored a few points and podium places, which were too few for me, but in the midst of the best in the world, it wasn't quite enough for the top. But I look back fondly and without bitterness."



From Formula 1 to endurance racing was the fulfilment of an early goal after the last Grand Prix in 2007: "Endurance racing and Le Mans in particular were a childhood dream, I always wanted to go there. Those were cool times with team-mates who built each other up."



With the highlight of the second Le Mans victory for Peugeot, after the French team withdrew in 2012, he switched to Toyota (where he is still the advisor in the WEC team today). Wurz ended his active career after four years in the World Endurance Championship with five victories with third place in the 2015 finale in Bahrain.



Then came the time as an entrepreneur: "I founded a mountain bike team, which I enjoyed. Together with Markus Rainer, who I had met while training with Toni Mathis, we realised the idea - which had been born while surfing in Hawaii. We invested and got back World Cup victories, an overall victory and Olympic medals."



"I stayed connected to Formula 1 as a consultant at Williams, during which time I was also able to introduce some innovations. Like the "beep" as a gearshift indicator instead of the lights on the steering wheel or the induction heating of the wheel rims, which Ferrari wanted to ban. However, this did not go through because the system was not explicitly banned. With the Pirelli tyres, the front tyres required a different treatment than the rear tyres. Williams was pretty strong at that time. I am proud of the fact that I had a certain technical influence."



Alex also followed in his father's footsteps as an entrepreneur: He took over the company "Test & Training" and converted it from a driving technology concept to race track design: "We have over a billion dollars in design contracts. We are currently working on three Formula 1-capable racetracks and several other smaller projects. I also have a few shareholdings and will continue to be fully involved."



Privately, everything is fine for Alex: "My biggest trophy, I'll repeat myself now, is Julia, whom I met at Benetton. And of course our three easy-going boys. Felix also started out in motorsport, but has now focussed on his studies in England. He also works as a DJ on the side and is always in demand for gigs. Charlie is moving up to the Formula 3 European Championship in 2024, Oscar is competing in Formula 4. They are the fourth generation of racing drivers at the Wurzens."



Wurz does not forget anyone who supported him: "I had many great companions who had and still have a positive influence, first and foremost my parents. Of course Walter Lechner, Toni Mathis, my sponsors and those of my boys. I want to be part of the super team I'm allowed to work for ORF for even longer."



Alex summarises: "Life really starts at 50!"





