George Russell (Mercedes): "I could hardly sleep"

George Russell (25) has clinched Mercedes' only GP victory in the new wing car era, in Brazil in 2022. The Brit says: "I could hardly sleep, I'm so excited about the new car."

Who would have thought that just a few years ago? Mercedes-Benz, perennial world champions in the turbo hybrid era of Formula 1, have only managed to win one Grand Prix out of 44 world championship races since the introduction of the new wing cars at the start of 2022, and that was with George Russell in Interlagos (Brazil) in 2022.

Russell, fourth in the 2022 World Championship and eighth in the 2023 World Championship, is fiercely determined to do better in the upcoming Formula 1 season. "I firmly believe in the capabilities of this team. We've learnt so much over the past two years, and now it's time to put all these lessons into practice. I can feel the inner fire of all the specialists to bring Mercedes back to the top."

"It never ceases to amaze me how much work goes into a car like this. We have spent so many hours with designers and technicians, so many hours in the racing simulator - and yet it is always a step into the unknown when we put the new car on the track."

"To be honest, I could hardly sleep the night before the presentation and before the first function test at Silverstone, I was so excited. I was almost bursting with feverish anticipation. Once a few races are over, it will become clear where the journey is heading. But at this moment, when we haven't even done the winter test, you're in the dark about what's waiting for you."

"There are so many questions: Have we done everything right? What progress will we make? What do our opponents have in store? Will any of them take a huge step forward? Nobody knows the answers at the moment. The only thing you can do in this phase is to complete your own tasks as well as possible and then we'll see where that takes us. And don't let all the rest drive you crazy."



"We have learnt a lot as a team over the last two seasons and have grown together," continued the 104-time GP participant. "It hasn't been easy, but I firmly believe that the journey we've been on will make us stronger in the long run. The whole team has worked incredibly hard and we hope that we have taken a step forward with the W15."



"We've made progress on some of the more awkward features of the W14 over the past year. But we still had a narrow operating window, and once we were outside that window, the car was difficult to drive. If we can widen the operating window of the car even more, it will give us confidence as drivers and from there it will be easier to find lap time."





Formula 1 presentations

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format





