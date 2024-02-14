James Allison (Mercedes): "Hope and fear"

No one can sugarcoat it: The 2022 and 2023 Mercedes-Benz cars fell far short of expectations. In the first year of the new flying car era in the premier class, the brand with the three-pointed star won one Grand Prix; in the second year, none.

What approach did James Allison, Head of Engineering at the Mercedes Formula 1 team, take when working on the 2024 W15? "The design of a modern Formula 1 car is a long process. It goes back to last year. A new car allows the team to make major changes that are not possible during the year. These are decisions that are made in the preceding summer."

The 55-year-old from Louth in the East of England continues: "The main approach is the same from year to year, which is to try and address the weaknesses of the current car. These weaknesses are most apparent when the competition starts. You get a good idea of what a car's Achilles heel might be quite early on in the year."

"From then on, it's about striking a balance between working on improving those Achilles heels and building on what has worked well. You utilise the available resources from the different departments and get them to focus their attention on fixing the problems. Over time, you can pull more and more team members away from the current car and direct their efforts to the next car."

"As for the W15 specifically, a big focus has been on improving the unpredictable rear axle of the previous car, which was often labelled as toxic by the drivers."



"We have tried to develop a car that is reassuring for the drivers. At the start of a corner, when you're hard on the brakes and turning in, the rear axle has to feel stable. And then, as you approach the apex, the car must feel increasingly manoeuvrable and turn in better. We have tried to incorporate this into the car."



"We have also worked hard to develop a car with less drag and to improve performance in the corners."



"We also made improvements in some areas where we felt there was room for improvement, such as the DRS effect and the pit stops. We have always been very good at completing a pit stop in a repeatable time, and that is the most important thing in a pit stop. However, the repeatable time in which we were able to complete our pit stops was still three to four tenths slower than the best teams."



"I have the feeling that we have achieved everything we set out to do. Some aspects are unlimited and therefore you can never be completely satisfied. We won't know until we actually drive the car. But I think we can say that we feel we have done a good job. Formula 1 is relative. Only time will tell whether we have worked well enough to be competitive. We don't know what everyone else has done."



"The majority of a Formula 1 car is invisible. This has always been the case, but with the current generation of cars, where the performance depends mainly on the interaction of the underbody with the track, it is even more striking. All you see above the waterline are the ugly, inefficient conditioners trying to help the underbody do a good job. Whether a car is effective or not depends on how well the underbody is allowed to behave, at least aerodynamically."



James Allison also talks about the planned development of the Mercedes W15: "Most of the lap time you can gain with a car during the season comes from aerodynamics, but what exactly we find in which area is still unknown."



"The aerodynamics department is planning quite a lot of work at this stage of the year in the areas of front wing, rear wing, underbody, brake drums, brake ducts and bodywork, all of which could produce parts that could be ready for the European season. Some of these programmes will not come to fruition, but that is the nature of experimentation. But if you put enough effort into a large enough number of experiments, enough of them will be successful in that time frame that we should have a decent package on the car by the time we return to Europe."



James Allison's feelings ahead of the start of winter testing: "It's a bit like waiting for Christmas. It's exciting. You want the time to finally come and for the days to fly by. You also realise that opening presents on Christmas Day might not bring you everything you want. It's not a relaxed time of year, but it's very exciting. I wouldn't have it any other way. There are feelings of anticipation and anxiety."





Formula 1 presentations

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format



