Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "There are no miracles"

No victory in the 2023 GP season was like a punch in the gut for the Mercedes team. Team Principal Toto Wolff says what has been learnt from the defeats for the new Mercedes W14.

44 Formula 1 races in the new flying car era of the premier class and only one victory for Mercedes: with George Russell at the São Paulo GP in Interlagos, Brazil, in 2022. Mercedes even came away empty-handed in the 2023 season, which had not happened since 2012.

How does Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff feel going into the new season? "I am delighted that we are racing again and am naturally curious and excited to see how the car will perform," replies the Austrian.

"I think we will soon get the first indications of whether we have solved some of the problems we had last year in the chassis area. We have a mountain to climb to get to the front of the field, but we are determined to get there."

"Formula 1 is a constant competition with the other teams. You can have a great car, but if you're driving in circles on your own, you'll never know if it's the best. Last season we had a tough battle with Ferrari and McLaren, and at times with Aston Martin, with a big gap between Red Bull Racing and the rest. I hope that we will be in the chasing pack at the start of the season and hopefully get a step closer to RBR."

"The development has gone well compared to the ambitious targets we set ourselves. Sometimes you will fall just short of those targets and sometimes you will do better than you thought. But there are many things that we prioritised to make the car more drivable. However, we will only know what we have achieved when we are out on the track."



The 52-year-old Viennese continues: "On the one hand, you have to be realistic about the chances of beating a team that is a good bit ahead under these regulations and that has done everything right in the past two seasons, whereas we have not. There are no miracles in this sport."



"On the other hand, our ambition is high. Red Bull Racing sets the bar that we want to surpass. I don't know when that will happen, we don't have a crystal ball. But we will find out soon enough how far ahead they are and what task lies ahead of us."



"There's a saying: 'When it hurts, you don't forget it'. I believe that the past two years have been important for us to refocus, recalibrate and reinvent ourselves in certain areas."



"No sports team has won every single championship they've been a part of. That's a fact. I think we've come a long way, but we also knew there would be a time when things would get more difficult. And that's exactly what happened in 2022 and 2023. But that also means that you have to change without throwing away all the good things that are already in the team. You want to keep the good parts and work on the things you need to develop further."





