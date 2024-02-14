Head of Engines Hywel Thomas: How Mercedes works

The development of Formula 1 engines is currently frozen, but anyone who thinks that High Performance Powertrains (HPP) in Brixworth is twiddling their thumbs is very much mistaken.

HPP Managing Director Hywel Thomas says: "At this stage of the regulation cycle, there are limited opportunities for us to develop the power unit further, that's true. However, we are allowed to improve reliability where necessary and release a new software version every year, so we have been working on that. We have taken the opportunity to update the power unit in these two areas."

"Despite the frozen regulations, reliability is a big challenge for all manufacturers. If you don't finish a race, it has a very detrimental effect on the championship, so reliability is always an important issue. And of course we are looking for milliseconds that can still be found within the regulations."

"Another aspect that complicates things is the fact that the number of dyno hours is decreasing year on year as we are now focussing more on the 2026 rules."



Regarding the new Mercedes W15, Hywel Thomas says: "The powertrain team is working very closely with our team-mates in Brackley to ensure that we take into account any changes to the car from our side. This is to ensure that the parts don't suddenly bump into each other and that the cooling systems continue to function correctly."



"We have the test rig at Brackley running all the time, which helps us prepare for the shakedown and winter test. We want to be ready as soon as the garage doors open because we only have a limited amount of time during the three days in Bahrain. Every lap is crucial, so we want to maximise our mileage."



"We have to be open to pushing our own limits. There's a good saying that goes: 'If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem'. That's what we're trying to do - be part of the solution. That means that everyone plays with the idea that they will have been part of the journey when the car gets to where we want it to be. Until then, we will learn as much as everyone else every step of the way. That's what it means to be part of the team."



A new generation of engines will arrive in 2026, with an increased proportion of electric power to around 475 hp.



Hywel Thomas on the status of development at HPP: "The rules for the next few years are deliberately restricting us as more and more employees from the technical and operational areas are involved in the 2026 project. It's an exciting time. These rule changes happen every ten years or so. There will be many people who have never experienced this before. But there are also those of us who have already experienced it. Whichever way you look at it, these new rules give everyone a boost."



"It's a real opportunity to see what you can do from a technical point of view. It's a wonderful time. It's hard work and there are a lot of setbacks, but also progress. But ultimately it drives you to work on a new product, to realise some of the ideas we've had over the years and see them come to fruition."



"I think it's great to have rules that have attracted new manufacturers and have a clear link to practice. They are applicable to what happens at Mercedes-Benz and in our research and development areas. For example, we have a 50:50 split between the combustion engine and the electric vehicle side, and that's a fascinating prospect. It's a chance to showcase our talent, our innovation and the opportunities that the sport offers."





Formula 1 presentations

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format



