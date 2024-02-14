Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari 2025 surprising

Lewis Hamilton will leave at the end of 2024, the boss stays: Toto Wolff will remain Managing Director and Team Principal of the Mercedes Formula 1 racing team for the next three years.

Speaking at the presentation of the new Mercedes W15 on 14 February, Toto Wolff said: "We knew that our partnership with Lewis would come to an end one day. We thought maybe at the end of 2025, so the timing came as a surprise, but I respect the decision he faced and made."

"Nothing has changed for us this year, our focus remains the same. We have two excellent drivers. With George Russell, we have a fast, talented and intelligent driver behind the wheel. A strong basis for the future."



"In Lewis, we have a motivated multiple world champion, and we want to make his last year with us as successful as possible. Both drivers have had the same experiences in recent years and have learnt important lessons. The same applies to the team. They both know what they have to do and that is positive for us."



"At the same time, it is also an exciting opportunity for the coming years. We have the chance to set the future direction and stability of our driver duo for the next era of Formula 1. This will be crucial for the team's continued journey to the top and we will take the time to get it right."



"I will always be a part of this team as a shareholder, but I feel I can make my best contribution as Team Principal and Managing Director. The past year has given me the opportunity to reflect on the areas I can improve and that was important to give me perspective for the coming years. We have clarity at the top levels of the organisation and this stability will give the team confidence."



Mercedes has only won one Grand Prix in the two Formula 1 years 2022 and 2023, with George Russell in Brazil 2022. Toto Wolff: "Formula 1 and professional sport is about constant development, and that also brings setbacks."



"But it's important to remember that we can look back in 10 or 20 years and say that this was a successful time, even though we had setbacks. For me, it's a case of: If you fall down, you get up again. And that's what I've learnt the most over the past three years: It's about the ability to recognise what we learn when we don't achieve our goals, and that's the key to long-term success."



"We hate losing and that's what drives us. But that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the challenge we have in front of us by solving our problems and figuring out what we need to do as a team. It's all part of the development."





