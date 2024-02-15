Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): Pain because of Sainz and Wolff
Frenchman Frédéric Vasseur's heart was pounding in his throat and his hands were sweaty - that was probably the state of mind when he reached for his mobile phone. The Ferrari team boss had pulled off a coup - he was able to convince Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton to drive for Ferrari from 2025. And Vasseur now had to tell Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and Carlos Sainz.
Vasseur says: "You can imagine that this was a rather painful affair. Dialling Toto's number was as difficult for me as calling Carlos."
"But Carlos Sainz is a professional through and through. He understands our situation and he knows that we have a long season ahead of us together. He has the opportunity to have a good year with us. And I've also made it clear to him - Ferrari is fully behind him."
Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve pointed out: "Carlos Sainz will have zero interest in putting himself at the service of Ferrari. He couldn't care less what they want from him. All he wants now is to put himself on display. He has to perform well to be attractive to other teams in 2025 and he will try to leave Leclerc behind."
But Ferrari helmsman Vasseur says: "I am fully convinced that Carlos will give his all for us. We have put a lot of work into the 2024 race car, and Carlos will not waste his chances of driving a competitive car."
"If we want to fight for victories, we can't let anything distract us, not even the driver situation."
What does Toto Wolff say about his mate Vasseur's call? The Austrian explained at his media conference after the Hamilton Cup: "I have the greatest respect for Fred, not only as a race manager, but above all as a friend. When it was announced that he was taking over as team principal at Ferrari, it was obvious to me that he would do everything he could to strengthen Ferrari. And that includes not only clever employees, but also the best possible drivers."
