Formula 1 cars 2024: Secrecy instead of Spice Girls

Years ago, the Formula 1 racing teams tried to outdo each other off the racetrack with even more pompous presentations. It's hard to forget how Mika Häkkinen and David Coulthard were cheekily pushed aside by the Spice Girls in 1997, as the lilting whirlwinds preferred to pull the cloth off the new Silver Arrow themselves at Alexandra Palace. Even former Mercedes works driver Manfred von Brauchitsch, aged 91, was amazed. Later, Jamiroquai rocked the crowd. The indestructible von Brauchitsch was still sitting comfortably with a beer in the VIP area.

Long-time Benetton team boss Flavio Briatore let his drivers Gerhard Berger and Jean Alesi rumble over the cobblestones of Taormina. The presentation then took place in the ancient theatre in Sicily.

Most of the reporters (including yours truly) didn't get to see any of it because they were stuck in traffic. In 2001, Briatore presented the car and driver in Venice, the setting was right, but unfortunately the weather didn't play ball.

A Formula 1 car was even presented in London's venerable Royal Albert Hall, and the gifted artists from Cirque du Soleil performed as a backdrop for Damon Hill and Ralf Schumacher's new workhorse - nobody had to explain to Eddie Jordan what a show was.

Mechanics pushing a new Sauber and then gleefully peeling themselves out of their overalls - out came the pretty Sugababes (to the delight of more than just the real mechanics)! That was in 2004.



The year before, Sauber presented the popular "Art on Ice" event, when figure skating and music are fused into a breathtaking show. The show still exists today, but unfortunately not a GP racer on ice.



In 2007, 50,000 fans flocked to Valencia when Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso presented and drove the new McLaren, naturally in the architectural jewel that is Santiago Calatrava's Ciudad de las Artest y las Ciencas.



Unforgettable Ferrari boss Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, who mesmerised hundreds of guests in Maranello with his flaming speeches, backed by the proud workforce with their product, the new red goddess.



The presentations of Formula 1 racing cars used to have real glamour and spice.



Not much of that remains today. McLaren and Aston Martin presented their cars briefly in the form of a film, as did Ferrari, with the motto - here's the new car, now let's get on with it.



At McLaren, delicate areas were barely recognisable in the photos, and there were good reasons why the traditional racing team only released a few pictures from a certain perspective.



McLaren driver Lando Norris: "Formula 1 is so competitive, why should we show our cards early on? If you really want to see the car, you'll just have to wait until Bahrain."



McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella: "We have seen that some teams do without classic car presentations. It's true that we want to stay a little under the radar at the moment. And we're not the only ones."



McLaren driver Oscar Piastri jokes: "Just wait and see - when we get to the first race, we'll have rockets in the sidepods."





