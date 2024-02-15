Alex Wurz: "Key moments in my life"

Exclusively on SPEEDWEEK.com, the Austrian describes turning points in his career just in time for his 50th birthday. What has shaped him and made him a force to be reckoned with in motorsport?

A morning at Le Mans in the Toyota tent. The year is 2016 and the Porsche, Audi and Toyota works teams are battling it out for overall victory. For the first time, Austrian Alex Wurz is no longer behind the wheel himself, but is on site in an advisory capacity for the Japanese. Suddenly, the leading Porsche with start number 1 rolls out. Applause erupts in the Toyota tent.

Alex Wurz stands up, straightens to his full height and takes the floor: "Have they all become completely stupid here? Didn't they know how hard everyone was working to win, friends and opponents alike? What a disrespectful thing it is to applaud the misfortune of an opponent.

An embarrassed silence, realisation, a life lesson for VIPs, guests and team members alike.

A classic Wurz moment: standing up for the sport, for fairness, for racing, for the bigger picture.



On SPEEDWEEK.com, he describes the most private signposts of his life on his 50th birthday.





Moment 1: Initial spark

"I was still a kid when my cousin, the future sidecar racer Michi Grabmüller, showed me his BMX bike. He said he would compete in a race on it. I had to have a BMX like that and when it finally arrived, it motivated me like nothing before in my young life. I became world champion on it at the age of 12. BMX taught me that you have to give everything, more than anyone else, to win."





Moment 2: Le Mans

"It was only by luck that I managed to get a last-minute test in Reinhold Joest's Le Mans Porsche in 1996. When I arrived at the circuit in Paul Ricard in the evening, the 24-hour test was already underway. I didn't know the track or the car, but the team manager said: 'A driver has fallen ill, you can start now. My objection that I'd never driven at night before didn't help either. 'Never mind, forget the times, the main thing is that the car drives through the night. It was all very improvised, at incredibly short notice. A colleague explained the track to me, then I just drove out ..."



"After five laps, I was faster than all the other drivers so far. I have no idea how that happened. That was a key moment in my sporting career, because Joest was so impressed by my performance in this test that they gave me the cockpit for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Without the commitment and the overall victory there with Davy Jones and Manuel Reuter, I would probably never have made it into Formula 1 - or perhaps never have become a professional racing driver at all."





Moment 3: Formula 1 test

"Winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans gave me the chance to do a Formula 1 test with Benetton. I was immediately faster than regular driver Jean Alesi. I also came close to my compatriot Gerhard Berger's time straight away. Just like with Joest, I got this one chance and made the most of it. In sporting terms, these were the two key moments that have shaped my life with everything that goes with them: insight, foresight, contacts. My life is still based on that to this day."





Moment 4: Riding technique training

"My father Franz, the three-time European Rallycross Champion, developed driving technique courses from scratch after his sporting career and made them the global standard. That showed me that you can reinvent things - an inspiring experience. I was there as a child and helped him in the riding technique centre."



"More important than the pocket money I earned was what I learned about the interaction between driver, tyres, car and road surface. That helped me a lot later on. I learnt from the instructors how they explain to the participants what happens in the car. In principle, it's the same game as between racing drivers and engineers. I already internalised the scientific side of driving back then."





Moment 5: Diagrams with Toto

"Toto Wolff and I have a long history and friendship. We were once team-mates in Formula Ford. Years later, we sat in a tavern in Barcelona and talked about our lives from the lorry at Lechner Racing until now. We compared our bank balances and our income."



"We analysed each other completely transparently and I started to draw bubble charts: How many things I do in life, how much time I spend on them and how much money comes out of it. Then he did the same for his business. When we compared the bubbles, we couldn't understand the size of each other's bubbles - until it turned out that Toto had drawn his by income or potential income, and I had drawn mine by time spent."



"Even today, I work primarily according to the principle of time spent. But back then I realised that everyone's inner drive is different. That's really cool and okay. The day with Toto in the tavern taught me to think from the other person's perspective."





Moment 6: Training with Toni

"Getting to know Toni Mathis and training with him for many years has shaped me. The man from Vorarlberg is much more than just a trainer for the body. He showed me a lot that I was able to take with me on my life's journey. Today, I know that my racing driver sons Charlie and Oscar are in the best of hands with him. I once met Markus Rainer, a South Tyrolean mountain biker, through Toni. Together we founded Rainer-Wurz, one of the most successful racing teams in the Mountain Bike World Cup for many years. Those were mega times in my life."





Eternal moment: Julia

"My wife Julia, who I met as a racing driver at Benetton in Formula 1, is the centre of my life. I'm a family man, our family is incredibly precious to me. What is life all about? I answer this question for myself like this: my purpose in this world is to produce offspring and pass on values, goals and a sense of duty so that our world and life can go on."



