Ferrari in luck, Mercedes and McLaren in bad luck
Of course, these were just a functional check and recordings for the marketing department. Nevertheless, the feeling is different. Ferrari was able to take to the Fiorano track in glorious sunshine with the new SF-24 model and Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, while Red Bull Racing, McLaren and Mercedes were exposed to rain and wind at Silverstone.
It is often said of Formula 1 drivers that they can tell from the first few metres in a new racing car whether it is going to be a good year or a tough one. This is more true than false. In fact, even just one and a half days of winter testing in Bahrain gives the GP aces a useful indication of where the journey is heading.
But here too: "Any generalisation is dangerous, even this one." After all, McLaren showed in 2023, for example, how a difficult-to-drive racer can be transformed into a top car in just a few months.
So what are the first insights that five-time GP winner Charles Leclerc has gained with his Ferrari SF-24 in Fiorano? The Monegasque says: "I remember well how I did the first laps a year ago and I wasn't at all happy with the handling. The car was very difficult to drive. That feels different in 2024. This car makes a healthy impression."
"But we have to stay on our guard. These first few kilometres don't tell us enough about the car's competitiveness. What good is a car that is easier to control if the opponents are faster? That's why my interim assessment is as follows: I have a better feeling than at the start of 2023, but we'll get a better indication of what's really going on in Bahrain."
