Daniel Ricciardo (VCARB): "First test is positive"

The Formula 1 winter tests begin on 21 February at the Bahrain International Circuit, where the pre-season preparation consists of one and a half days for each of the two regular drivers.

Most racing teams carry out an initial functional test after the presentation of the new car in order to film the car, check all systems and get to the bottom of any problems immediately. This is also the approach taken by Visa Cash App RB (CARB), the Red Bull racing team from Italy, previously known as Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Japanese Yuki Tsunoda drove the VCARB 01-Honda in Misano. Here are some comments from the drivers and team managers.

GP winner Daniel Ricciardo (34): "Every new Formula 1 racing car gives you the jitters. For me, a new racing car is always a new opportunity. I liked the car straight away, I think the paintwork is very successful."

"In terms of the driving experience, it was especially nice to finally be able to climb back into the car after the winter break. It's still impossible to say how good we can be, but the first impressions in the car are positive."



"Winter testing is extremely important, because once the races start, you're travelling at such a high pace that you almost run out of time for certain things. Testing gives you the chance to set the tone for the whole season without the pressure of the race weekend."



Yuki Tsunoda, 14th in the 2021 and 2023 World Championships: "That felt very good. Everything went smoothly. The car already feels better than last year's. That was a good start to the new GP year. The car ran flawlessly and seems to me to be easier to control than the 2023 car."



VCARB Team Principal Laurent Mekies: "This was a special moment for me, because I was already part of the team when we were still Toro Rosso. This team is run a little differently than another racing team. Peter Bayer and I share the tasks. Peter takes care of all the business aspects, I look after the sporting and technical matters. We are effectively a dual leadership team."



VCARB Managing Director Peter Bayer: "We don't see this step from AlphaTauri to Visa Cash App RB as an evolution, but rather as a new team. We had an exciting presentation in Las Vegas, and this spirit of optimism sets the tone for the whole year."



"Visa Cash App RB wants to give fans a new, fresh Formula 1 experience. Together with our partners Visa and Cash App, we will be organising numerous Formula 1 events."



"There are two universal languages in the world - sport and music. Everyone understands the beat, everyone understands how a sporting event works. We want to offer more than racing, we want to put music and art in the spotlight, we want to deepen the entertainment value of the sport with such attractions."



VCARB Technical Director Jody Egginton: "Our goal is clear - we want to hold our own in the highly competitive midfield. To achieve this, we need to exploit the potential of the new car in every race and push ahead with a rigorous development programme."



"We have improved in 2023 over the course of the season and we want to continue in this vein. We also want to show more consistent performances. We need to be able to score points in every race."





