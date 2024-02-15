Live stream: Red Bull Racing RB20 from Max Verstappen

Formula 1 world champion Red Bull Racing will present the 2024 RB20 racing car on 15 February. You can follow the presentation of the car by Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez in the live stream here.

The Red Bull Racing car unveiling at the Milton Keynes race car factory could be a case of: The last will be first. On 15 February, RRB will be the last of the ten Formula 1 teams to unveil the racer for the 2024 Grand Prix season, and fans and experts are expecting a winning car.

It is in the nature of the full-throttle industry not to be too secretive. What we see at the presentation does not necessarily correspond to the model that will be used in the Formula 1 winter test at the Bahrain International Circuit from 21 February. And it often happens that further developments are not added to the car until the first GP weekend.

Before Red Bull Racing's 20th Formula 1 season, the car will be unveiled live at the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes (England), starting at 8.30pm Central European Time.



SPEEDWEEK.com readers can watch it all via this live stream:





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format





