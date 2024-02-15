First photos: Max Verstappen's new car

Red Bull Racing's 2023 Formula 1 season came darn close to perfection: 22 world championship races, 21 victories for RBR, Constructors' Cup won for the sixth time, seventh drivers' world championship title, with Max Verstappen becoming world champion for the third time in a row.

One of the pillars of Red Bull Racing's success: Christian Horner. The 50-year-old Englishman has been in charge of the Red Bull Racing team since January 2005, making him the longest-serving Formula 1 team principal.

Sometimes Christian Horner has to pinch himself in the arm to realise what RBR has achieved: In 369 outings, 95 pole positions, 113 victories, 28 double victories, 264 podiums 95 best race laps - no other GP racing team has achieved this in such a short space of time. Horner is humble: "We have had a fantastic year, but I don't recognise any complacency in the team."

"We are working under stable regulations and have exhausted the development possibilities for 2023 earlier than our opponents. So we have to assume that we will face more headwinds in 2024. We expect a very strong performance from Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren."

Red Bull Racing presented the RB20 model on 15 February. Christian Horner: "Of course, it will be difficult to top such an outstanding season as 2023. But there is always room for improvement. I sense a strong will to win and uncompromising determination in the race car factory to build on last year's great successes."



A first look at the RB20 makes it clear: it won't be any easier for Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez's opponents. The car is a consistent further development of the 2023 world champion car, with many details even more extreme than the winning RB19.



Christian Horner: "This is a significant moment for our team; Red Bull has changed the Formula 1 landscape over the past 20 years. We have not shied away from doing things a little differently to others. At first we were misjudged as a party team, but then it soon became clear - we take this very seriously and are determined to succeed."



"Our latest chapter begins with the RB20. I believe we are facing an exciting and thrilling season. But we are prepared: We are working at a very high level and will not let up for a moment."



"We have two drivers who can win in every race and in all conditions. We proved what our team is capable of last year. That gives me the confidence that we will also have a say in victories and world championship titles in 2024."



"The new RB20 is an evolution, but not a conservative car. We have tried to improve all elements."



What can we expect from Red Bull Racing 2024? At the 2023 World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi, Englishman Jake Dennis got behind the wheel of the successful RB19 model. Dennis is a simulation specialist at RBR and is also the 2022/2023 Formula E champion. The test at the Yas Marina Circuit was all about comparing the simulation with driving the real car.



The 28-year-old Dennis has been working with the 2024 in Red Bull Racing's simulator for weeks. In the English Mirror, he talked a little about what's going on: "We'll have another extremely fast car. I expect us to successfully defend both world championship titles with it. Opponents like Ferrari or Mercedes will have to find a second out of nowhere to stop us."

"We shifted the focus to the development of the new car very early on. From Singapore 2023 onwards, no new parts were added to the car and we worked flat out on the 2024 car. I can well imagine that Max Verstappen will also dominate in 2024."





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format



