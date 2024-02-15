World champion Max Verstappen: Clear goals for Bahrain

Three-time Formula 1 champion and 54-time GP winner Max Verstappen is eager for the 2024 season: "In Bahrain, we have to learn to understand the car in order to be at the front right away."

Rarely has a Formula 1 driver dominated his opponents like this: Max Verstappen won 19 of the 22 world championship races in the 2023 GP season with Red Bull Racing, and the Dutchman was in the lead for almost exactly three quarters of all 1325 race laps - 1003 laps to be precise. Naturally, he set new Formula 1 records in the process.

The 26-year-old has internalised this motto: pride comes before a fall. Verstappen and his Red Bull Racing team compete with the confidence of winners, but there is no resting on their laurels.

Verstappen says: "We know exactly what we needed to improve for 2024. Compared to other track types, for example, we struggled on street circuits. Slow bends didn't suit the car, and we weren't good enough in terms of handling on bumps or kerbs either."

How confident is the Dutchman that the RB20 is the car with which he will win his fourth title in a row? Max smiles: "Only time will tell. But I'm curious and excited. It's always a marvellous thing to experience how a new racing car is created. The first important moment is always the seat test, then you can feel the fever rising."



"We've completed the first functional test and now I'm looking forward to the test drives in Bahrain. There we want to find out what the car needs to be really fast."



"We have a long season ahead of us and if we want to successfully defend our titles, we have to be on top of our game from the very first race. But again - this first phase is about understanding the race car through and through, and then we build on that."





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format







