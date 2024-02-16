Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing): His plan for 2024

Sergio "Checo" Pérez finished second in the 2023 World Championship behind Max Verstappen. For 2024, the 34-year-old Mexican has set his sights on winning more races and keeping Max on his toes more often.

Red Bull Racing won 21 of 22 world championship races in 2023. Max Verstappen was the winner 19 times, while his RBR team-mate Sergio Pérez won twice, on the difficult street circuits of Jeddah and Baku.

"Checo" Pérez has thus cemented his reputation as a road racing specialist: He conquered five out of six GP victories between walls and guard rails - Azerbaijan 2021, Monaco 2022, Singapore 2022, Saudi Arabia 2023, Azerbaijan 2023. Exception to the rule: his first GP victory in Bahrain in 2020.

No one can sugarcoat it: In the best car of the 2023 GP season, the now 257-time GP participant should have kept champion Max Verstappen in suspense more often. Even though Pérez achieved his goal for the season and enabled Red Bull Racing to have both drivers in the top two places in the championship for the first time.

Pérez himself has set himself the following goal for the 2024 season: "I want to show top performances more consistently. I started the season well, but I wasn't able to maintain this level. I have to work on that. Things went better again towards the end of the year."



Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner: "I recognise enough maturity and strength in Sergio Pérez to stand up to Verstappen. Other drivers before Checo were broken by Max. It's not easy to hold your own next to Verstappen. With Max, there is simply no let-up and virtually no bad day."



"But Pérez has to get his qualifying performance right. That has to be at the centre of his efforts, it was the Achilles heel of his 2023 season. We don't need to discuss his speed, and he has shown some brilliant Grands Prix. But he needs to qualify further forward, be closer to Max, put him under more pressure. We need consistent top performances from both drivers."



Sergio Pérez himself says: "I have worked very hard to understand the development direction we need to take. The first part of the 2023 season was very good, then we lost our way a little. At times, I lacked confidence in the car. And we have to work on that in 2024."



"I want to start the coming season at a high level and then maintain that throughout the year. And if I can do that, then my future lies with Red Bull Racing beyond 2024."





Formula 1 presentations

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format





