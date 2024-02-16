Nico Hülkenberg: How Haas must improve

German Nico Hülkenberg has been competing in Formula 1 since 2010. He was only able to score points once with Haas in 2023 because his car was a tyre eater. The Emmerich native talks about the 2024 season.

The same picture time and again in the 2023 GP season: From a good position, often starting in the top ten, Nico Hülkenberg was handed back - the tyre wear on the Haas race car was higher than on any other GP car, Hülkenberg and his Danish stablemate Kevin Magnussen fought like a boxer with one hand tied behind his back.

Ahead of his thirteenth GP season, 203-time GP participant Hülkenberg starts by talking about the biggest change at Haas: long-serving team principal Günther Steiner no longer has a contract, and chief engineer Ayao Komatsu has taken over.

Hülki says: "I get on well with Ayao, we already worked together in 2023. This is a big change at Haas, but I find it interesting. Other racing teams have gone down a similar route and made trained technicians into team bosses, and that has worked well there. Ayao brings a lot of expertise with him, I have a good feeling."

"The 2023 season was long, the 2024 season will be even longer, but that doesn't bother me. We're keeping ourselves in top shape for that. After the World Championship final in Abu Dhabi, I took two weeks off to relax and meet up with family and friends. But we travel so much in a GP season that I wanted to prioritise spending time at home."



"For 2024, I obviously hope that we will be less affected by tyre wear in particular. If we want to show better races, then we have to get a grip on that. The new race car looks good. We think we've improved a lot of areas, but at this point in the year it's always the same - nobody knows where that will lead in terms of competitiveness."



What pleases the 2018 seventh-placed driver: "The work with my team-mate Kevin Magnussen is going extremely well. We drive each other on, but without any squabbling between us. We've both matured a bit and are in a similar situation when it comes to family. We were also both out of Formula 1 for a short time and are now back again. We agree on what we want from the race car and the cooperation couldn't be better."



"My goal for 2024 is to enjoy my job, because only when you feel comfortable and happy as a driver can you perform at your best. We were very good in qualifying a few times in 2023, we want to keep that up, but then we want to turn that good starting position into points."





