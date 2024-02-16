Carlos Sainz: This is how he reacts to the Ferrari stable order

Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve claims: "Now that Carlos Sainz knows that he will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, he can give a damn about everything." What does the Spaniard Sainz say?

Of course, a Formula 1 driver has to be primarily egotistical. Otherwise these alpha animals of motorsport would not have got this far. But there are racing situations in which a driver has to put himself at the service of his team, grudgingly or not.

Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve recently pointed out: "Now that it's clear that Lewis Hamilton will be joining Ferrari for the 2025 season and Carlos Sainz will have to make way, the Spaniard has nothing to lose. He can give a damn about anything against Charles Leclerc."

"Sainz will have zero interest in putting himself at the service of Ferrari. He couldn't care less what they want from him. All he wants now is to put himself on display. He has to perform well to be attractive to other teams in 2025, and he will obviously try to leave Leclerc behind."

But how does Carlos Sainz see it himself? How will he react to a possible stable order from the Ferrari command post?



The 29-year-old Madrilenian answers: "I've always been a team player. Everyone in Formula 1 knows that. I have always behaved in an exemplary manner. In other words - of course I'll help Charles if that's what's asked of me. But on the other hand, I also expect Leclerc to help me when I'm fighting for the world title."



"There are important years ahead of me. Like Ferrari, I want to find a good environment to continue my career successfully. I will take my time to look at all the options and then make a choice that makes me happy. Of course, I want to drive for a competitive racing team and win more races."



Sainz has had a good relationship with former team principal Andreas Seidl since he started working for McLaren. Now Seidl, from Passau, is Managing Director at Sauber and is preparing the Swiss racing team for Audi's Formula 1 entry in 2026. Carlos Sainz is naturally on the list of possible candidates for 2025.



Perhaps Sainz will then have a driver as a stable mate with whom he already worked in 2017/2018, back then at Renault - Nico Hülkenberg.





