Max Verstappen: Why he's getting stronger and stronger

McLaren driver Lando Norris recently suggested that no driver wants to drive alongside Max Verstappen - because he is so good. What the three-time world champion from the Netherlands says about himself.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are friends, which made some of the McLaren driver's statements at the end of January all the more astonishing. Lando Norris said: "For me, Max is already the best driver in the history of Formula 1. I think he has proven that sufficiently. He feels very comfortable in his team, everything is built around him."

"It would be difficult for any driver to challenge Verstappen - even the Max we saw just a few years ago. But I don't think it's about whether you're afraid to drive alongside him. I don't think I, for example, have to fear any comparison. But the question is whether you can challenge someone from the start and whether you feel comfortable doing so. And I think every driver answers that question with a no when it comes to Max."

The Englishman explains: "It takes time to adapt and to create the right conditions in a racing team. If you want to win against the best driver in the world, it's not the best thing to join Verstappen's team, that really wouldn't be a smart move."

Max Verstappen was asked about this during the presentation of the new Red Bull Racing RB20. The 54-time GP winner says of himself: "If I compare the Max Verstappen of 2020 with the Max Verstappen of today, then I've become calmer and more experienced. That can definitely make the difference in the fight for a world championship title."

"I would find it exciting to fight against the Max of 2020. Because I like challenges and I think it's cool to compete against the best drivers in the world. I can't see behind the scenes at McLaren, so I'm not sure how it's all handled there."



"I'm 26 years young now and I don't think I'm the best Max Verstappen possible yet. You always learn something, even when you're 40 years old."





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format





