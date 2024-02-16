New puzzle Racing rarities: Brave and fast

Our new "Racing rarities" puzzle features a driver who never made the breakthrough into Formula 1 but went on to make a name for himself in the USA. Who is this? Where and when was the photo taken?

Every week, we present a little piece of motorsport history, usually from the archives of our partners at the British photo agency LAT. The procedure is very simple - tell us who you recognise, where and when the picture was taken (example: Jo Siffert, Monza, 1970) and with a bit of luck you could win a small prize. Please don't forget your name, address, year of birth and telephone number. Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com. The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday of the current week.

The correct solution from last time: We see the Alpine A64 endurance racing car that was entered in the 1964 24 Hours of Le Mans with Frenchman Roger de Lageneste and Irishman Henry Morrogh, finished 17th overall, won its class and also won the thermal efficiency index.

We chose this picture last week for four reasons: Firstly, it's 60 years since De Lageneste/Morrogh's successful outing this year; secondly, last week Alpine unveiled the GP car and the endurance race car for 2024; thirdly, it's simply an elegant race car; and fourthly, it's a nice opportunity to once again explore the question - why is Alpine actually called Alpine?

The name goes back to company founder Jean Rédélé (1922-2007) from Dieppe in north-west France, the youngest Renault dealer at the time. He competed in rallies with Renault cars, and when he won the Coupe des Alpes in 1954, he was inspired to name his own company for sporty vehicles Alpine from 1955. The first car was an Alpine A106, Renault 4V technology with a fibreglass body.



Alpine cars were successfully used in endurance and rally racing, and in the early 1970s Alpine became world rally champion with the legendary A110 model.



The team expanded into Formulas 3 and 2, with engines from partner Renault, Jean-Pierre Jabouille became European Formula 2 champion in 1976. Alpine built the first test vehicle for Formula 1 with a 1.5-litre turbo engine from Renault, the A500, for Renault and with the excellent test driver Jabouille. From 1977, Renault entered the Formula 1 World Championship with the RS01 model.



In 1976, the Alpine sports division became Renault Sport, and production of Alpine road cars was suspended at the end of 1995.



Around twenty years later, Renault brought the brand out of mothballs and presented a new interpretation of the successful Alpine A110.



In January 2021, Renault announced that Renault Sport would once again become Alpine. Renault has been competing under this name in the Formula 1 World Championship since the beginning of 2021, and in March of the same year, the Group announced that it would also return to endurance racing with Alpine, with chassis built at Oreca and engines from the racing engine factory in Viry-Châtillon, where the Formula 1 drive units are also built.



Back to Le Mans 1964: Roger de Lageneste was a Frenchman born in Geneva in 1929 and the nephew of Jean-Pierre Peugeot (director of the company of the same name). De Lageneste made a name for himself as a rally driver, in a Peugeot of course, and specialised in long-distance competitions. He became French rally champion in 1960.



In later years, he was hired as a works driver by Abarth, then by Alpine. He took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans six times. In 1966, he finished eleventh overall with Alpine. He died at the age of 87 in Genthod on Lake Geneva in 2017.



His team-mate at the time, Henry Morrogh from Clonakilty (Ireland), earned his racing spurs by competing on motorbikes and in rallying, and Alpine recruited the reliable driver to the works team.



After completing his racing career, the Irishman founded the Henry Morrogh Racing School, which produced drivers such as Elio de Angelis, Eddie Cheever, Andrea de Cesaris, Piercarlo Ghinzani, Emanuele Pirro and Jacques Villeneuve.



Morrogh died in August 2023 at the age of 92 in his adopted home of Italy.



This brings us to the new riddle: this driver never made the breakthrough in Formula 1, but earned a reputation in the USA as a daring, fast and reliable racing driver.



Take part too! Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com. The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday of the current week.