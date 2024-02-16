Max Verstappen: What he says about Hamilton/Ferrari 2025

In mid-February, Red Bull Racing was the last GP team to present its car for the 2024 season. World champion Max Verstappen was asked about Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari.

This sensation will keep us busy throughout the 2024 Formula 1 season: Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton is leaving the brand with the three-pointed star to join Ferrari at the beginning of 2025.

Of course, this is also a topic at the presentation of the Red Bull Racing RB20 in Milton Keynes (England). Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen says in his media round about seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton: "If a switch to Ferrari is Lewis' dream or goal, why shouldn't he do it? Of course, I don't know all the background to what has been discussed with Mercedes and Ferrari."

"Without this knowledge, I can't judge exactly why Lewis has come to this decision. But if it makes him happy, then he should do it. The whole thing is cool and I wish him every success."

Time and again, top drivers have been asked whether their GP careers are unfinished if they have not driven for Ferrari. What is it like for Max Verstappen?



The 26-year-old Dutchman continues: "I don't want to sound impertinent, because I have a lot of respect for Ferrari's history and for this brand. But for me, I feel very comfortable here at Red Bull Racing and I can't imagine being anywhere else at the moment."



"Red Bull is my home, so I'm not looking around at other teams. I've never given it a second thought. But at the same time, in life in general - never say never. We always talk about Formula 1 here, and I've always held on to that: There is so much more in motorsport that I would like to try."





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format









