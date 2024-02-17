Rosberg for Hamilton? What the former world champion says

Lewis Hamilton will drive for Ferrari from 2025. Mercedes will then need a successor for the Brit. Would that possibly be something for former champion Nico Rosberg?

Nico Rosberg has been completely surprised by the move of his former childhood friend Lewis Hamilton. The Briton will be racing for Ferrari from 2025 and is leaving Mercedes.

Rosberg did not expect this. "But if you look at the big picture: There are two legendary teams that everyone wants to drive for - Ferrari and Mercedes. I can understand that he is fulfilling a personal dream," said Rosberg in the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Mercedes now needs a successor for Hamilton from 2025. Rosberg immediately takes the wind out of the sails of Formula 1 romantics. "That's over, I'm not planning a comeback," says Rosberg, who is now 38 years old. That still makes Fernando Alonso four years older, but the Spaniard is in training and Rosberg is no longer.

"I have great respect for the danger," he admitted. And he also knows that he would probably no longer be able to compete: "I couldn't do it just like that either."

"I would have to prepare intensively for a whole year, if only to train the synapses in my brain. A racing driver has to react super-fast and be precise at top speed. I've lost that after the long break. The muscles are also put under so much strain, just to hold the steering wheel with all the centrifugal forces," admits Rosberg.

Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format