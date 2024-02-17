Rosberg for Hamilton? What the former world champion says
Nico Rosberg has been completely surprised by the move of his former childhood friend Lewis Hamilton. The Briton will be racing for Ferrari from 2025 and is leaving Mercedes.
Rosberg did not expect this. "But if you look at the big picture: There are two legendary teams that everyone wants to drive for - Ferrari and Mercedes. I can understand that he is fulfilling a personal dream," said Rosberg in the Süddeutsche Zeitung.
Mercedes now needs a successor for Hamilton from 2025. Rosberg immediately takes the wind out of the sails of Formula 1 romantics. "That's over, I'm not planning a comeback," says Rosberg, who is now 38 years old. That still makes Fernando Alonso four years older, but the Spaniard is in training and Rosberg is no longer.
"I have great respect for the danger," he admitted. And he also knows that he would probably no longer be able to compete: "I couldn't do it just like that either."
"I would have to prepare intensively for a whole year, if only to train the synapses in my brain. A racing driver has to react super-fast and be precise at top speed. I've lost that after the long break. The muscles are also put under so much strain, just to hold the steering wheel with all the centrifugal forces," admits Rosberg.
