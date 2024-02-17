Jordan furious: This decision is "scandalous"

When Eddie Jordan doesn't like something, he says so. That's why he's now ranting against those responsible at the Formula 1 teams. And very clearly.

Something will be missing from the starting grid in 2024: a rookie. The Formula 1 teams are focussing on drivers who have already proven themselves in motorsport's premier class. And that infuriates former team boss Eddie Jordan.

"I am so angry. I can't tell you how angry that makes me," Jordan railed against the teams in the "Formula for Success" podcast. This decision by those responsible is "scandalous".

"All the big teams and all the small teams should be ashamed of themselves for not making it their job to give young drivers a chance," criticised Jordan.

Jordan already knows who he would take. "One guy I would really consider is Liam Lawson. And then there's a young Brazilian that a lot of people don't have on their radar yet, and that's Felipe Drugovich. He won the Formula 2 championship by a huge margin and would probably be my first choice," explained Jordan. Although Lawson has already made one appearance in 2023.

Nevertheless, Jordan is very disappointed with VCARB. In the past, the sister team of Red Bull Racing has paved the way for many talents to enter Formula 1, including Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, for example.

"Toro Rosso was the best kindergarten for me, giving young drivers a chance and just letting them fly. I enjoyed that. And Franz Tost always enjoyed seeing the rise of these drivers," said Jordan: "I think it's just disturbing that there are no rookies [this year]," said Jordan.