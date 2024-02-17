Ferrari causes malice: Embarrassing pit stop fail

Ferrari is known for its pit stops going awry. This has now happened again. This time even during a pit stop choreographed for a video.

When it comes to putting their foot in it, Ferrari is once again at the forefront this season. Even before the first test drives in Bahrain, the Reds have made a mockery of themselves on social media.

The background: a short video, which Ferrari called "Poetry in Motion", shows a pit stop that goes wrong. Or rather, one that goes wrong - the left front wheel on the new Ferrari SF-24 is stuck.

"It's impossible that you managed to mess up the left front tyre even in a promotional video!" wrote one user under the video, which Ferrari has since deleted.

Another found the video "incredibly authentic" in view of the past. And another said: "Changing the left front tyre makes me very confident for 2024."

In the meantime, a new video has circulated in which everything works smoothly. "The admin was so engrossed in the recording that we chose the wrong take," writes Ferrari about the new clip.

Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format