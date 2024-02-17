Tramnitz after tests: "Making my mark"

The Formula 3 programme at the last test before the start of the season had all conditions ready for Red Bull Junior Tim Tramnitz.

Rain, gusts of wind and typical desert sunshine were no problem for the driver from Hamburg. At the end of the test days, he was among the fastest on the Formula 1 circuit three times.

Tim Tramnitz had six test sessions over three days on his programme before the start of his debut year in Formula 3, driving for the first time on the Formula 1 circuit on which the premier class will also complete its final pre-season preparations next week. However, the Red Bull junior did not need to familiarise himself with the track.

From the very first outing, he occupied positions at the top end of the field of 30 drivers. The 19-year-old was even able to master rainy phases that are completely atypical for Bahrain, setting the third-fastest time in wet conditions in the end.

The favoured names in the Formula 3 field with their experience did not cause Tramnitz any nervousness either. "I'm here to make my own mark," he summarised when looking at the timesheets at the end of the three intensive days of testing. "We've done a good job, gathered impressions and data for the races in a fortnight' time - and we've continued to grow together as a team."

MP Motorsport, the Dutch team for which Tramnitz competes in Formula 3, is one of the top three teams in the battle for the championship. "That's also important for me to quickly familiarise myself with their experience and to be able to deliver right from the start." Just how well both sides are already in tune with each other is evident from the bottom line of the three days: three top 3s for Tramnitz - more than just an exclamation mark.

With these results, Tramnitz will now return to his Hanseatic home for a short time before the start of the season at the same venue in a fortnight' time.

"It was definitely three very good days. Compared to the winter tests, we have once again improved significantly and prepared very well for the first race weekend. The long runs were really strong, especially towards the end. Of course, there are still a few things to improve. Simulator work will be important here. Otherwise, it's important to keep working on fitness. Physically, the track was not that demanding over the three days. Let's see what it looks like in a fortnight' time with higher temperatures, also in terms of tyres. It was definitely fun to be back in the car for the first time this year," said Tramnitz.